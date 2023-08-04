Avignon Clinic unveils ‘Most Beautiful’ coffee table book

After four years of being in the beauty and wellness business, Avignon Clinic has undoubtedly found its niche in dermatology and aesthetic services.

No wonder, Avignon constantly pushes its business to the forefront of beauty, powered by its expert doctors, world-class, FDA (Food and Drug Administration)-approved devices and passion to bring out the most beautiful in its patients to be more successful.

Avignon Clinic recently unveiled its “Most Beautiful” coffee table book, with 60 prominent names in entertainment, broadcasting, beauty and the best in the industry.

Avignon Clinic’s founder and CEO Christopher Cachuela was joined onstage by marketing consultants Faye Ramirez and Angela Batin, medical team led by Dr. Christine Chio and the One MEGA team with Peewee Reyes Isidro, Janine Recto and Marga Tupaz.

“At Avignon, we don’t just make people beautiful physically,” said Cachuela. “This night is part of believing in one’s self for us to become the best versions of ourselves.

“As we go along the way, Avignon’s purpose becomes deeper and deeper. It goes beyond and transcends to impact lives. It’s amazing to imagine that we now have something to celebrate. Celebrate wonderful stories supported by its mission.”

Cachuela thanked their “Most Beautiful” publisher Mega Magazine, the contributors who wrote the feature articles, the staff of Avignon Clinic who worked tirelessly to make the book and event possible.

He also mentioned the alluring people, who opened up part of their personal lives with the hope of inspiring others who undertake their own journey.

From left: Benedict Sy, Pinky Tobiano, Christopher Cachuela

With Benedict Sy as president, Avignon Clinic champions inspiring tales of beauty, confidence and success. The night’s occasion is also a collaboration of the best in the industry. Director Robby Carmona worked tirelessly at the helm of the presentation, Teddy Manuel and Michael Ruiz took charge of the event styling and coordination by Christine Ong Te. The Nice Print photography was tapped to document the entire event led by Charisse and Jibby Tinio.

Featured performers were Radha Cuadrado, Zephanie Dimaranan, Patrick Quiroz and John Rex. The Manila Symphony Orchestra (MSO) provided live music, under the baton of Rodel Colmenar.

The “Most Beautiful” coffee table book details the incredible journeys of remarkable individuals and the campaign was finally launched.

“We will inspire more people to reach their full potentials and empowering more individuals to embrace their own beauty and uniqueness,” said Gelli Victor, the event host and longtime Avignon Ambassador.

Among the celebrities in the “Most Beautiful” coffee table book are Julia Montes and Sam Milby, Barbie Forteza, Julie Anne San Jose, Sophie and Vin Abrenica, Mark and Tanya Lapid, Kyla Alvarez and beauty queens like Hannah Arnold, Sam Ingrid Santamaria and Roberta Tamondong.

Not only was the gala night star-studded, it was also graced by notable businessmen and leaders like Shiela Romero and her daughters Mandy and Milka, Capt. Stanley Ng, Robert Yupangco, Jose Antonio and Pinky Tobiano, together with designers Puey Quinones and Michael Leyva. Joy Marcelo, VP of Sparkle GMA Artist Center and Erikson Raymundo President of Cornerstone Entertainment were also present at the Avignon gala.

“This is what we are waiting for. It is now time to witness a beautiful visual spectacle,” bragged Gelli. “Sixty personalities, sixty inspiring stories, one coffee table book with a beautiful purpose.”

Large portaits of the personalities featured in the “Most Beautiful” coffee table book were unveiled before the guests, who had the first chance to look at the large photographs of the 60 personalities featured in the book.

The newly launched Avignon Most Beautiful Coffee table Book is available in all Avignon branches.

Visit Avignon’s BGC Premier Clinic at 108 Ground Floor, Fort Victoria, 5th Avenue and 23rd St., Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, the Quezon City Flagship Clinic at 58 Sgt. Esguerra Avenue, South Triangle, Quezon City or Avignon Clinic Baguio Ayala TechnoHub, Ordonio Drive, Baguio City.