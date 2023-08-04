Adamson U in Invitationals finals

ADAMSON University soared to the Shakey’ Super League National Invitationals final after sending University of Perpetual Help System Dalta crashing back to earth with a convincing 25-19, 25-21, 25-16 semifinal victory Friday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Lady Falcons needed only 76 minutes in halting the Lady Altas’ run that included a victory over two-time National Collegiate Athletic Association champion College of Saint Benilde in the quarterfinals.

Ayesha Juegos had 29 points for Adamson University which will face the winner of the semifinal clash between De La Salle and University of Santo Tomas set late Friday.

The best-of-three finals are set next week.

Maria Rochelle Lalongisip banged in 21 points while Lucille Almonte and Lorene Toring added 15 and 10 points, respectively, for yet another sweep by Adamson University in the 12-team tournament presented by Eurotel and Victory Liner and in cooperation with the Commission on Higher Education.

“It’s God’s will we’re in the finals,” Adamson University’s first-year coach JP Yude said. “But we have to prepare well for the finals.”

The Lady Falcons finished third in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines last season.

Shaila Omipon, Razel Paula Aldea and Charmaine Ocado had 17, 16 and 14 points, respectively, for Perpetual Help, while NCAA MVP Mary Rhose Dapol settled for only nine points after exploding with 33 against Saint Benilde.