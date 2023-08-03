Tibay Pisay Grand Alumni Homecoming supports PSHS students’ wellness center

Philippine Science High School Main Campus Batch 1998 will host the Tibay Pisay Grand Alumni Homecoming on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at the school’s gymnasium at Agham Road, Diliman, Quezon City.

The event, the first face-to-face homecoming at school grounds since the pandemic, is a celebration of the resilience of the Pisay community amid recent challenges. It also serves as the formal launch for the Tibay Pisay Student Wellness Center project, an ambitious new effort by Pisay ’98 to build a space at the main campus that would allow PSHS scholars to focus on their mental health and resilience amid the challenging academic schedule at the country’s premiere secondary education institution.

The homecoming event will feature the theme of ’90s rock, reflecting the seminal era of music for the silver jubilarians. The evening will feature a Rockaoke showdown for Pisay homecoming attendees, as well as winning groups from Pisay Rockdown 2023, a battle of the bands competition featuring students and alumni that helped raise funds for the Tibay Pisay Wellness Center through merchandise purchases at bit.ly/PisayShop

PSHS alumni from all batches can attend the Tibay Pisay Grand Alumni Homecoming by registering at bit.ly/PisayHomecoming

Pisay batches can also reserve tables for the homecoming event at bit.ly/HomecomingTables with proceeds going to the Tibay Pisay Wellness Center.

Focus on mental resilience

The Tibay Pisay project will turn idle office space at the PSHS main building into a student wellness center that incorporates natural elements, fun colors, and flexible spaces to provide a conducive environment that will allow students to reduce stress and anxiety and to regain focus and restore attention, to be able to return to learning in the middle of the school day. The center will also host mental wellness activities for scholars throughout the year.

“In this center, we want to communicate that student life is not just about getting good grades. In reality, one needs to rest in order to work better and be more productive,” said Dr. Faith Anne Buenaventura-Alcazaren, a pediatrician who heads the Tibay Pisay Legacy Project.

Pisay ‘98 has tapped its network of experts for the design and construction of the wellness center, which has a target budget of P2.5 million, to ensure that the project is implemented efficiently and successfully. “Every peso we invest is a testament to our commitment to our students’ mental wellness and resilience,” said Ria Guevarra, a member of the Pisay ‘98 executive committee.

Tibay Pisay is supported by fellow Pisay jubilarian batches 1973, 1978, 1983, 1988, 1993, 2003, 2008, 2013, and 2018, the fresh graduate batch 2023, as well as the PSHS National Alumni Association.

The event is sponsored by PalawanPay, Organica Nutraceuticals, the Asian Institute of Management, Sea Oil, and Coca-Cola.

Meanwhile, ahead of the homecoming event, the PSHS Foundation-Endowment and Grant-Giving (TPF-EGG) will hold its recognition ceremony along with the Parangal sa Batch ’73 on Saturday, August 26, 2023, 6 p.m. at Park Inn by Radisson in Quezon City.