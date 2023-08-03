Talosig captures third gold medal in Marikina pool

MIKAELA ANGELA TALOSIG scooped a third gold medal at the Marikina City Sports Center indoor pool as the sun finally showed itself after days of intermittent heavy rains that drenched the 63rd Palarong Pambansa on Thursday.

Talosig, swimming out of Midsayap in Cotabato, ruled the girls’ secondary 1,500-meter freestyle to stay on course to a possible five gold medal haul with the 800m freestyle and 4x100m relay coming up on her program.

Swimmers take the plunge in one of the heats of the girls’ secondary 200 meters butterfly.

The 17-year-old daughter of department store owner Michael Talosig, clocked 18 minutes and 25.09 seconds to beat SOCCSKSARGEN teammate Thea Diane Canda by a whopping 24 seconds and Ilocos Region’s Daryn Joy Santa Maria by close to a minute.

Talosig has proven herself as a versatile swimmer by adding the 1,500m to the gold medals in the shorter 400m and 200m freestyle gold medals she won earlier in the week.

Another SOCCSKSARGEN athlete, Randy Degolacion, also 17, made his native Tampakan in South Cotabato proud when he won gold in the boys’ secondary 3,000 meters race on Thursday morning.

Degolacion won in 10:18.45 with Mark Castro of Northern Mindanao finishing second in 10:21.68 and Mark Henry Astillero of Southern Tagalog third in 10:28.02.

He returned on the Marikina track in the afternoon and added a silver in 1,500m—both medals he dedicated to his farmer parents Arleen (mother) and Arlene (father) Degolacion—won by Tangub City’s Teo Lou Papel, representing Northern Mindanao.

Western Visayas, meanwhile, was perched atop the medals table with 27 gold, 21 silver and 13 bronze medals, followed by the National Capital Region (22-27-20 gold-silver-bronze), Southern Tagalog (20-28-21), Davao Regions (13-1-9) and Central Luzon (9-11-17).

In athletics, Bicol Region’s Sofia Huete ruled the elementary girls discus throw with 29.98 meters, while Matthew Luis Angeles of Southern Tagalog won gold in secondary boys’ 400m in 51.08.

Also winning their events in swimming were Paolo Miguel Labanon (Davao Region, boys’ 13-18 1500m freestyle), Jennuel Booh De Leon (Western Visayas, boys’ 13-18 100m freestyle) and Briana Lim (NCR, girls 7-12 50m backstroke).

Karl Eldrew Yulo, younger brother of world champion gymnast Carlos Yulo who’s been training and competing abroad, showed no mercy in winning the boys’ secondary all-around title with a lopsided score of 46.2500 after four apparatuses at the Rizal Memorial Sports Coliseum on Wednesday night.

King Cjay Pernia (41.700 )and Hillaron Palles (39.8500), both competing for NCR like Yulo, bagged silver and bronze, respectively, after the all-around event that featured floor exercise, vault, pommel horse and high bar.

In taekwondo’s secondary kyorugi competitions, Maverick Valmonte of NCR beat Central Luzon’s Alexus Jasmin to capture gold in boys’ 45-kg event and Cordillera Region’s Jun Adrian Wagtingan ruled the boys’ 45-48 kgs final event.

Image credits: Bernard Testa





