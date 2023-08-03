Speaker vows ‘transparent’ 2024 budget process

THE leadership of the House of Representatives on Wednesday vowed to approve in a “transparent manner” the proposed P5.768-trillion 2024 national budget before the October congressional break.

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez made the assurance during the formal submission of the President’s budget proposal to the lower chamber.

Compared to the current year’s P5.268 trillion in appropriations, the projected budget for the next year is 9.5 percent higher.

“Let me assure everyone that the House of the People understands full well the need to pass the national budget on time. The national budget is crucial in maintaining economic stability, sustaining the country’s growth trajectory, and facilitating the seamless implementation of government programs and projects. As such, it demands the House’s utmost attention and commitment,” Romualdez said.

He said the House would deliberate “in a very transparent manner and get the widest consensus for our spending plan.”

“We will make sure that every centavo of the national budget will be spent wisely and contribute to our goal of reigniting the fires of our economic forges,” he said.

The annual budget deliberations will start with a briefing from the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) on August 10.

Romualdez also expressed confidence that with the participation and cooperation of his colleagues and officials of the DBM and other agencies, the House “will be able to scrutinize, deliberate, and pass the national budget that is free for 2024 before we go on our first recess in October.”

He said the annual national budget is the blueprint for the government’s spending priorities.

For next year, he said the administration’s priorities would be food security, reduction of transport, logistics, and energy costs, arresting learning losses, health and social protection, improving bureaucratic efficiency, and sound fiscal management.

He said he was informed that the proposed budget also includes funds to support the country’s climate change initiatives, local government empowerment, and the development of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

He said the early presentation of the proposed spending program “provides the House ample time to study, discuss, and deliberate on the finer points of the proposal and formulate a national budget that is responsive to the development needs of the country.”

Quick

HOUSE Committee on Appropriations Chairman Rep. Elizaldy Co has ensured that all the requisite processes are already in place for the House to thoroughly assess the government’s NEP for 2024.

Co said the lower chamber will work overtime to meet the House’s internal deadlines while ensuring that every centavo is allotted precisely where needed.

The appropriations committee is tasked with deliberating on the national budget, aimed at sustaining the country’s economic growth, creating more income and job opportunities, and improving the quality of life of Filipinos through the timely delivery of social services.

Co said his committee will scrutinize the NEP properly in keeping with its mandate.

“By ‘properly,’ I mean making sure that we look at the Budget of Expenditures and Sources of Financing [BESF] with a keen eye,” he said.

“I have clear marching orders from the Speaker: make sure that the budget fully supports the Marcos administration’s 8-point socioeconomic agenda through sound fiscal management,” Co said.

“This necessitates the committee checking if the projected revenues and borrowings reflected in the BESF are enough to fund the expenses, and, just as importantly, if they are funding the right projects and initiatives.”

The committee will also be taking into consideration the National Economic and Development Authority’s macroeconomic assumptions, on which the proposed budget is based.

“We’ll take a look at the projected Gross National Product growth rates, treasury bill rates, foreign exchange rates, population growth rates, and other economic indicators,” Co said. “We want to get assurances that these are aligned with the NEP’s slated outflows and inflows.”

The 2024 NEP is pegged at P5.768 trillion, 9.5 percent higher than the current government budget.

In line with the Speaker’s directive, Co said the appropriations committee will begin deliberations on the budget next week.

“The committee will put its nose to the grindstone so that the House will be able to approve the budget on third reading before Congress adjourns on September 30,” he said.

Budgetary fat

FOR his part, Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman said it is opportune to remind Congress members that while the President proposes the national budget, it is the Congress, more particularly the House of Representatives, that disposes of and approves the national budget through the annual General Appropriations Act (GAA).

The proposed budget items in the NEP are subject to realignment, modification, alteration, reduction, and/or increase, provided the budget ceiling of P5.768 trillion is not exceeded, said Lagman.

“The GAA is a veritable policy statement on the government’s priority programs and projects. It is incumbent on Congress to rectify in the NEP wayward policies and rescue proposed funds which are waylaid for favored agencies and concerns,” he added.

“The Congress must also excise any budgetary fat, whether overtly or covertly hidden in the NEP,” he said.

According to Lagman, the congressional power of the purse in the appropriation of public funds must be honored and respected even as legislators acknowledge the President’s power to disburse appropriated funds with dispatch and impartiality.