PRC and DOH warn vs leptospirosis spread after typhoons, monsoon rain

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) and the Department of Health (DOH) urged the public on Thursday to be vigilant against leptospirosis affliction following the recent flood-causing torrential downpour brought by typhoons “Egay” and “Falcon.”

For leptospirosis cases as of Morbidity Week 28 (January 1-July 15, 2023), the DOH pegged the reported cases at 2,079.

“Our priority is the safety and well-being of every Filipino. Leptospirosis can pose a serious threat during this time, and it’s crucial that we take preventive measures to protect our loved ones, and ourselves,” PRC Chairman and CEO Richard Gordon said.

For her part, PRC Secretary General Dr. Gwen Pang explained how leptospirosis could affect people.

“Leptospirosis is a potentially life-threatening bacterial infection that can enter the body through various means, including open wounds. The floodwaters and damp environment created by the recent typhoons provide an ideal breeding ground for this bacteria,” Pang said.

Leptospirosis, caused by the Leptospira bacteria, thrives in water that has been contaminated by rat urine.

Symptoms of leptospirosis can manifest as high fever, redness of the eyes, stomachache, diarrhea, joint pain, and vomiting. Swift action is essential if any of these symptoms is observed. Early detection and treatment are paramount in ensuring a positive outcome for those affected by leptospirosis.

In order to prevent the spread of leptospirosis, PRC advises individuals to exercise caution and follow these guidelines:

Avoid wading through floodwaters. If possible, refrain from wading through flooded areas, especially if you have open wounds.

2. Use protective gear. For those who must traverse flooded areas, it is important to wear protective gear such as gloves and boots. This minimizes the risk of direct contact with potentially contaminated water.

3. Hygiene and cleanliness. Maintain good hygiene practices, including thoroughly washing hands and exposed skin after coming into contact with floodwaters or potentially contaminated objects.

“Exposure to contaminated flood water significantly increases the risk of leptospirosis. It’s better to stay safe and dry,” said Chairman Gordon.

Meanwhile, the DOH said, there were 182 new cases reported in the recent 3-4 weeks (June 18 to July 1), a 42 percent increase from 128 cases reported two weeks prior.

“Cases may still increase with late reports,” the DOH said.

Region III exhibited continuous increase in cases in the recent six weeks reporting 9 cases in the recent 2 weeks (July 2 to 15).

Nine regions, namely, National Capital Region, Cordillera Autonomous Region, Regions II, IV-A, IV-B, IX, X, XI, and Caraga, showed increase in cases in the last 3-4 weeks with 7 to 53 new cases, while Regions I and V had increase in cases in the recent 2 weeks with 9 and 3 cases reported, respectively.