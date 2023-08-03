Marcos asks tobacco farmers to adopt crop diversification

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is urging tobacco farmers to practice crop diversification to increase their income and help beef up the country’s food supply.

Marcos issued the statement in his speech, which was read by Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew J. Marcos Manotoc, during the first International Tobacco Agricultural Summit (ITAS) held last Wednesday.

“I urge the Department of Agriculture, and the NTA [National Tobacco Administration]—together with the academe and the private sector—to explore other crops that can be grown alongside tobacco so it can also contribute to our goal of food security.”

The President said the initiative will help in expanding the role of the tobacco industry as “vibrant catalyst for economic growth” through job creation and tax revenues.

“For many of our people, it is an indispensable bedrock that generates income, livelihood opportunities, and employment, particularly in areas where its cultivation spans generations and holds pivotal significance in the way of life of communities.”

Marcos lauded the conduct of the ITAS, saying it will help in generating innovations to help the tobacco industry cope with tougher government policies on tobacco products.

Among the said policies are the Sin Tax Law, which imposed higher taxes for tobacco products, and Republic Act 10643, which required the placement of images of the adverse health effects of smoking on tobacco product packaging.

“May the ideas and best practices that will be shared in this summit be of use to the government in coming up with measures that will promote responsible agricultural practices, ensure jobs and livelihood for our tobacco farmers, and address requirements for food security,” Marcos said.

According to the NTA, there are 43,960 tobacco farmers and 1.56 million workers and “dependents,” who rely on the tobacco industry, nationwide.