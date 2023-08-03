LBC Solutions Middle East: Expanding global trade routes beyond ‘balikbayan’ boxes

A leader in ‘balikbayan’ box services for overseas Filipinos worldwide, LBC Express, Inc. has long been known as a trusted name in the courier and logistics industry.

Today, the company is building on that reputation, expanding its offerings via LBC Solutions –Middle East to establish a more substantial presence on the global logistics stage.

The goal? To allow LBC to be recognized beyond home-bound packages and strategically maneuver its way through global trade lanes, ultimately pushing the envelope of what a legacy brand can achieve on a global scale.

Through LBC Solutions-Middle East, (which now initially covers United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Kuwait), LBC has already begun to grow its corporate logistics international footprint. This is reflected in its partnership with several key clients across the region, including Sandbox Middle East (distributor for Philippine products like Delimondo, Arce Dairy, Pacquiao Coffee, etc.), KD Industries, Right Moves, and Fusion Logistics in the UAE, Kewalram Group in Bahrain, and United Gulf Construction Company (UGCC) in Kuwait.

“Our current ‘Service Levels’ offered to corporate clients across the Middle East region, encompass Air Freight, Sea Freight, Land Freight, and Warehousing services. Alongside these, we provide value-added services that facilitate the establishment of leaner supply chain models. We approach each client’s needs uniquely rather than offering a one-size-fits-all solution,” explains the head of LBC Solutions–Middle East, Christopher Shanthappa.

According to Shanthappa, the current roster of clients that Business Solutions–Middle East caters to are predominantly SMEs—start-ups and freight forwarding companies whose goal is to increase their revenues and profitability across all of their respective business units. The Middle Eastern market, after all, particularly the UAE, is a hotbed for startups. And this presents enormous opportunities and challenges alike, which they can help leverage and address.

LBC Solutions – Middle East, with its robust infrastructure, positions itself as a stable ally for these startups, empowering them with custom solutions that allow small businesses to channel their resources toward expansion and innovation instead.

Leveraging their wealth of experience and robust infrastructure, LBC Solutions–Middle East now steps in to manage the entire logistics process for their partners–a critical but often complex and time-consuming aspect of operations. By assuming control of this crucial business aspect, LBC provides a significant benefit to its clients. It allows companies to streamline their resources, reduce operational complexities, and minimize potential logistical issues that could hamper growth. This comprehensive, hands-on approach is a testament to LBC’s commitment to its clients and its prowess in the global logistics arena.

It must be said that the reach of LBC Solutions isn’t confined to serving just startups. As a comprehensive logistics provider with its heritage and reach, the company is more than capable of deploying its significant resources and expertise to accommodate the demands of larger conglomerates. This showcases LBC’s capacity to manage complex logistical challenges and provide top-tier services to well-established corporations.

Mark Agalo-os, Vice-President for LBC Express – Middle East Operations adds that “LBC Solutions-Middle East aims to become a significant disruptor in the region’s supply chain and logistics sectors. The business is complex and we understand that there’s no “one size fits all” approach to solve a company’s logistical needs. So our approach is to tailor solutions, incorporate savvy procurement strategies, and offer value-added services that will allow businesses to implement leaner supply chain models. The result is a roadmap that drives overall profitability for the business.”

At the end of the day, it’s about delivering customer satisfaction—and LBC Solutions–Middle East is driven to help partners succeed.

By leveraging on its robust reputation and extensive experience in logistics throughout the region, LBC is setting the stage for Filipino companies to break new ground in the international business arena. This move underscores that with the right approach and commitment to client satisfaction, companies can compete and succeed on a global scale. It’s not a shift away from ‘balikbayan’ boxes—it’s an addition that provides companies, regardless of size, the chance to navigate the complex currents of global trade, with LBC as their experienced, reliable guide.

