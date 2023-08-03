House clears bills for transition from coal for energy, Pencas

THE House of Representatives on Wednesday endorsed for Senate approval two of the Marcos administration’s priority bills allowing a shift of the country’s power generation from the use of coal to the utilization of natural gas and establishing the Philippine Ecosystem and Natural Capital Accounting System (Pencas).

This was after lawmakers approved on third and final reading House Bill (HB) 8456, or the Philippine Downstream Natural Gas Industry Development Act, and House Bill (HB) 8443 to establish the Pencas.

HB 8456, which was approved by 215 and opposed by three lawmakers, seeks to promote the role of natural gas as a safe, environment-friendly, efficient, and cost-effective source of energy.

“It’s high time that we enforce, implement, and use clean energy to mitigate the effects of climate change. We have to start now to veer away from the conventional but hazardous method of generating power, for the benefit of our future generation,” Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez said.

The bill also provides regulatory policies and promotes the conversion of existing equipment and facilities from using fossil fuels to natural gas.

HB 8456 will compel the Department of Energy to supervise and monitor the development of the PDNGI as well as the regulation of the construction and operation of natural gas pipelines and related facilities for the transmission, distribution, and supply of natural gas.

The authors of the bill said environmental risks or health hazards, or emissions from coal use as a result of combustion, include a substantial contribution to acid rain, smog, and haze that result in respiratory illnesses and lung disease among youngsters and old alike.

They added that about 65 percent of the country’s power needs are derived from coal use, which is why several lawmakers have been pushing for the approval of such a bill to accelerate investments, where domestic incentives can entice foreign investors, or LNG players, to come in.

House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman Joey Sarte Salceda said the tax provision of the bill seeks to accelerate investments shifting the country’s power supply away from coal generation.

Salceda, a principal author of the measure, said he wrote the tax provisions and key economic portions of the bill, including tax incentives to encourage immediate infrastructure investments in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector.

“This will expedite the shift away from coal. Right now, we rely on coal for 65 percent of our electricity needs. It’s cheap and base-loadable. Renewable energy is slowly getting there. But we need emissions reduction now. LNG is that transitional fuel that reduces emissions while providing baseload power,” Salceda said.

Salceda added that “because we have proven reserves of Natural Gas in the West Philippine Sea, LNG also has the potential to bring us more energy independence.”

Under this proposal, Salceda said the sale of LNG and the local purchases of the sector are VAT-zero-rated, akin to the VAT privileges of the local renewable energy sector.

Salceda said that, “until 2038, when coal shall have been displaced significantly, LNG is a carbon avoidance scheme. It produces less than half the emissions of coal power.”

Expenses for converting a power plant from coal to LNG are also chargeable as a capital expenditure and are therefore subject to a 150 percent deduction pursuant to the CREATE Law, added Salceda.

“The conversion incentive will be crucial for plants like Ilijan, which aim to convert from coal to LNG. That has the highest potential to make more coal plants shift to more emissions-friendly LNG,” he said.

Salceda also pushed for a longer income tax holiday for LNG projects by pushing for their inclusion under Tier III of the CREATE Law.

Salceda also introduced a provision that allows investors to avail themselves of the special incentives as long as they register within the next four years.

According to the lawmaker, LNG as a source of power generates as much as 50 percent less carbon dioxide than coal.

Accounting system

Meanwhile, the House, voting 215 affirmative, 0 negative, and 3 abstention, passed HB8443 to establish Pencas, a framework that takes into account the country’s natural capital and its impact on the economy.

The bill seeks to establish a system for the collection, compilation, and development of natural capital accounts in the government as a tool for development planning and programming, policy analysis, and decision-making.

The Pencas will also serve as a comprehensive data framework for the generation of natural capital statistics and account for their progressive integration into macroeconomic indicators.

“We acknowledge that solid data is crucial in preserving and developing our natural capital, and with this proposed legislation, we hope to provide tools and measures that can contribute to the protection, conservation, and restoration of ecosystems,” Speaker Romualdez said.

“This bill also intends to provide a framework in the generation of natural capital statistics and accounts toward their progressive integration in macroeconomic indicators. That is why the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the Interagency Committee on Environment and Natural Resources Statistics (IACENRS), the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), and the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) shall work hand-in-hand in the implementation of the measure,” Romualdez added.

Under HB 8443, the PSA will have overall responsibility for institutionalizing and implementing Pencas following the System of Environmental and Economic Accounting (SEEA) framework.

This refers to a framework that integrates both economic and environmental data to provide a more comprehensive and multipurpose view of the interrelationships among the economy, the environment, and ecosystems, as well as the stocks and changes in stocks of natural assets as they bring benefits to humanity.

Section 9 of the bill also provides participatory mechanisms and citizen remedies wherein any citizen will have the right to

information on any account generated under the measure, to have the standing to compel the performance of any of the mandates under the proposed law, and to seek justification from any government agency that may have ignored or neglected Pencas data in their policy or decision-making.

The bill also requires Neda approval before commencing any development projects involving Pencas, which are proposed to be undertaken by the national government, national government agencies, government-owned and controlled corporations, LGUs, and private investors.

Image credits: House of Representatives/Facebook





