Health top priority in budget, vows PBBM

FOLLOWING the lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said health will continue to be a top priority of his administration with next year’s budget of P306.1 billion, including the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation’s P101.5 billion.

“We will sustain our efforts in strengthening government healthcare services to safeguard the population from future health crises. This involves enhancing our healthcare infrastructure, ensuring adequate medical supplies, and strengthening our healthcare workforce.

By investing in state-of-the-art medical facilities, expanding healthcare access, and deploying healthcare professionals, we can provide high-quality care and respond effectively to any future health emergencies,” said the President in his budget message.

According to the President, the government will ensure the continued operations of the DOH hospitals in Metro Manila as well as DOH regional hospitals and other facilities by providing them with P17.6 billion and P49.8 billion, respectively. The Philippine General Hospital, specifically, will receive a total of P5.7 billion.

As part of efforts to ensure that health facilities remain up-to-date, Marcos said P23.0 billion will be allocated to the Health Facilities Enhancement Program (HFEP).

To ensure that everyone, regardless of their background, has equitable access to healthcare services, including individuals from different socioeconomic classes, ethnicities, and genders, as well as persons with disabilities, the President said the National Health Insurance Program under the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation will be allotted P101.5 billion.

To minimize the risk of another health crisis, Marcos said P4.8 billion will be set aside for the Prevention and Control of Communicable Diseases to cover the implementation of programs and projects aimed at preventing and curbing the spread of infectious diseases.

On the other hand, he said P1.7 billion will be provided for the Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases to procure medical supplies needed for the treatment and control of non-infectious diseases, such as cancer and mental illness.

On top of the P1.0 billion appropriation for the Cancer Control Program under the Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases, P1 billion will also be provided for the Cancer Assistance Fund.

“We will also allocate P8.3 billion for Family Health, Immunization, Nutrition, and Responsible Parenting to implement programs for immunization (P7.1 billion), family planning and reproductive health (P750 million), oral health (P212 million), and nutrition (P76 million),” he said.

The President said the National Health Workforce Support System will be allocated P18 billion to bolster the healthcare workforce and equip them for deployment in remote and depressed areas to provide promotive and curative services.

Also, a total of P20.0 billion will be provided for the health emergency allowance and Covid-19 compensation package for eligible healthcare and non-healthcare workers.

The pandemic has also highlighted the importance of our people’s mental health in order to cope with the stresses of life. Under the funding of the DOH, the government will provide P683 million to fund the Mental Health Commodities for 124,246 patients.

“We have launched convergent programs to address hunger and nutrition-related issues among our people, especially the young. The Philippine Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Project, jointly led by the DOH and the DSWD, will receive a total of P2.8 billion. This amount will be used to implement a comprehensive package of nutrition-specific and nutrition-sensitive interventions to improve key behaviors and practices that reduce stunting in 235 municipalities,” he said.

The School-Based Feeding Program has been given an allocation of P11.7 billion to provide hot meals or nutritious food products for 220 days and milk for 55 days to severely wasted and wasted learners from Kinder to Grade 6, added the President.

On Wednesday, the Department of Budget and Management submitted the proposed record-breaking P5.768 trillion 2024 national expenditure program (NEP) to the House of Representatives.

Image credits: Hrlumanog | Dreamstime.com





