Davao de Oro planters urged to inspire kids to take up agriculture

Davao City—The government is encouraging farmers in Davao de Oro to encourage the youth to join the farm mechanization program initiated by the Department of Agriculture (DA).

Dr. Ofero A. Capariño, assistant director of the DA- Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PHilMech), said the agency is currently “advocating for youth for mechanization” and has been appealing to the children of farmers to join the program.

“They will be taught on the new farm machines including drone application of fertilizer, how to spray pesticides,” Capariño said. “We hope they will join the program because farming is not difficult as they [think].”

He made the appeal after the PhilMech donated to the province last July 28 facilities worth P7.9 million, including two mechanical grain dryers with biomass and petroleum-based heating systems and one precision rice seeder.

The donation was received by Davao de Oro Governor Dorothy Montejo-Gonzaga in Barangay Pasian, in the municipality of Monkayo.

“Kung may hihingin kami, ito ay alagaan, pakaingatan, mahalin at siguraduhing ang mga libreng makinarya na inyung natanggap ay aabot sa susunod na henerasyon,” Capariño said.

The donation was bankrolled by the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF).

The rice precision seeder represents a ride-on planting device designed to accurately deposit the appropriate seed quantity at precise depths and intervals, leading to a consistent distribution of plants, the DA information office said. “This innovation reduces the need for extensive labor and lowers planting expenses.”

The mechanical drier is expected to significantly aid rice producers in minimizing postharvest losses, especially when faced with adverse weather conditions. These donations were among the series of farm assistance between 2019 and 2022, totaling P189.8 million, the information office said.

It added that another P875,000 was provided by the DA-Agricultural Training Institute 11 for the Province-Led Agriculture and Fishery Extension System Capability Development Support. This program aims to strengthen the ability of the local governments to implement crucial agricultural and fishery initiatives.