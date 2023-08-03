DA: Initial typhoon farm damage, P2.9B

THE Department of Agriculture (DA) has posted an initial assessment of agricultural and fishery damage from Supertyphoon Egay at P2.89 billion, data showed on August 1.

The latest bulletin of DA shows that the damages was based on the assessment from Regional Field Offices (RFOs) in Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Soccsksargen and Caraga.

“The damages and losses in the agricultural and fishery sector now amounts to P2.89 billion affecting 142,365 farmers and fisherfolk, with total volume of production loss at 98,217 metric tons [MT] and 163,722 hectares of agricultural areas,” data shows.

“The affected commodities include rice worth P1.13 billion, corn worth P998.2 million, high-value crops worth P235.6 million, livestock and poultry worth P11.9 million, and fisheries worth P175.4 million,” the DA data shows.

Damage was also incurred in agricultural and fishery infrastructure and facilities, and fishing paraphernalia.

These figures are subject to validation. Additional damage and losses are expected in areas affected by the continuous rain and strong winds.

Through its RFOs, the Department is assessing the impacts caused by the typhoon in the agriculture and fishery sector.

The DA’s assistance to affected farmers and fishers are: 111,873 bags of rice seeds, 14,426 bags of corn seeds and 2,582 kilograms of assorted vegetable seeds from the regions affected by the typhoon (CAR, Regions I, II, III, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, VI, and XIII).

Moreover, affected farmers and fishers will receive drugs and biologics for livestock and poultry; P62,000 worth of tilapia, carp, and catfish fingerlings to affected fisherfolk from Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

The agency also has P5.9 million worth of fuel assistance for fisherfolks in CAR, Regions I, II, and III; P1.9 million worth of repair and maintenance for damaged motorized boats.

Also lined up are a total of P200 million worth of Survival and Recovery (SURE) Loan Program from the Agricultural Credit Policy Council (ACPC) with loanable amount of up to P25,000 payable in three years at zero interest; and P500 million worth of Quick Response Fund (QRF) for the rehabilitation of affected areas.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





