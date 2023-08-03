Build Better More gets P1.4-T 2024 budget, 5.3% of GDP

THE administration proposed a P1.418 trillion budget for various infrastructure projects under the Build Better More Program (BBMP) in 2024 which is equivalent to 5.3 percent of the country’s GDP.

The government has also proposed P40.6 billion for social infrastructure projects such as public school buildings and another P15.3 billion for public hospitals and health centers.

“This Program, which seeks to continue and expand the Golden Age of Infrastructure of the country, will receive a total of P1.418 trillion. This is equivalent to 5.3 percent of GDP, well within the DBCC (Development Budget Coordination Committee) target of 5 to 6 percent,” the President’s Budget Message read.

The bulk of the funding (P801.2 billion) will be allocated to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Department of Transportation (DOTr), at P176.4 billion.

The list of projects to be financed will include the 194 high-impact infrastructure flagship projects (IFPs) approved by the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) Board.

These projects include those on public transport, power, health, information technology, water resources, and agriculture. The government noted that 123 of these projects were initiated by the current administration.

These projects include the North-South Commuter Railway System and the Metro Manila Subway Project Phase I under the Rail Transport Program; the Land Public Transportation Program; and the Aviation and Maritime Infrastructure Programs of the DOTr. These will be complemented by the transportation-related projects of the DPWH.

The budget of DPWH aims to construct, maintain and rehabilitate roads and bridges nationwide. A total of P148.1 billion will fund the Network Development Program, which will be used to construct 721.656 kilometers of new roads and widen or improve 647.288 kilometers of existing roads.

The DPWH’s Asset Preservation Program will also receive P115.6 billion to implement preventive maintenance of 1,196.398 kilometers of roads and upgrade of 789.711 kilometers of damaged paved roads.

The Bridge Program will receive P45.8 billion for the construction of 15,208.83 lineal meters of bridges and maintenance, retrofitting, repair, rehabilitation, as well as the widening of 525 existing bridges.

For the DOTr, the government said this includes the proposed funding for mass transport systems; rail transport; land public transport; aviation; maritime; tourism and travel; and digital infrastructure projects.

In terms of mass transport, the government has doubled the budget to P214.3 billion for 2024 from P106 billion in 2023. This is in recognition of the “urgent need” to reduce road congestion.

The government allocated 76.4 percent of the DOTr budget to rail transport. This includes the development of the North-South Commuter Railway System worth P76.3 billion, which will connect New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac to Calamba, Laguna and the Metro Manila Subway Project Phase I worth P68.4 billion, which will consist of 15 stations from Valenzuela City to Pasay City.

The list of projects also includes the LRT Line 1 Cavite

Extension Project worth P4.7 billion, which aims to add 1 kilometer to the existing railway system; Philippine National Railways South Long Haul Project worth P3.1 billion, which will reconstruct the PNR South Main Line; and the MRT 3 Rehabilitation Project worth P2.9 billion.

“The Convergence and Special Support Program of the DPWH has been allotted P26.6 billion for access roads to tourist destinations, airports, railway stations, sea ports, trades, industries, and economic zones that will be constructed and improved in 2024,” the President’s Budget Message stated.

For land public transport, the government proposed a budget of P6.4 billion in 2024. This program aims to improve and modernize public transport in the country through the funding of several key projects.

These include the P1-billion Davao Public Transport Modernization Project which will modernize outdated transport-related services in Davao City; P909-million Edsa Busway Project which aims to support around 600,000 commuters per day; and the P700 million Cebu Bus Rapid Transit Project which will help decongest roads in the city.

The list includes the financing of the P500 million-worth Active Transport Bike Share System and Safe Pathways Program in Metropolitan Areas which will allow for the construction of bike lanes and proper public transport stops and the P263 million EDSA Greenways Project which aims to address the poor and unsafe walkways around Metro Manila.

For aviation, the national government proposed a P6.1 billion worth budget for 2024. This budget, the administration said, aims to allow the government to modernize and globalize airports nationwide.

To improve air traffic management in airports nationwide, a total of P1.3 billion will go to the new Communications, Navigation and Surveillance/Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) System Development Project.

“This will allow air traffic controllers to operate and communicate with aircraft operators using upgraded and modernized technology, especiallywith the almost unmanageable influx of passengers post-pandemic,” the President’s Budget Message read.

The government will also use its proposed budget for the construction, rehabilitation, and improvement of the several airports such as the NinoyAquino International Airport which is estimated to cost P1.6 billion; the Kalibo International Airport, P581 million; New Dumaguete Airport Development Project, P500 million; and Laoag International Airport, P500 million.

The administration also intends to finance the Tacloban Airport which is estimated to cost P500 million; Busuanga Airport, P405 million; New Zamboanga International Airport, P300 million; New Manila International Airport, P200 million; Bukidnon Airport, P120 million; and the New Bohol Airport Construction and Sustainable Environment Protection Projects (NBACSEPP), P97 million.

The DOTr’s Maritime Infrastructure Program will receive P988 million, which will finance the P625 million for the Maritime Safety Enhancement Project that aims to improve reliability and ensure sustainable maritime transportation safety.

It will also allocate P134 million for the Maritime Safety Capability Improvement Project Phase I to improve response capabilities in maritime incidents and enhance the conduct of maritime law enforcement and security operations.

The Build Better More program also includes projects for digital infrastructure, such as the National Government Data Center Infrastructure, with an allocation of P1.7 billion, and the National Government Portal, with an allocation of P303 million.

In terms of social infrastructure, the government also allocated P5.3 billion for the Payapa at Masaganang Pamayanan (PAMANA) implemented by the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The government said this includes the P5-billion allocation for social infrastructure projects such as roads and bridges worth P4.2 billion; water supply systems, P569 million; evacuation center, P176 million; fish ports, P35 million; and flood control systems, P10 million.