Bong Go attends Caloocan City Super Health Center groundbreaking; aids poor residents

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go personally attended on Wednesday, August 2, the groundbreaking ceremony of the Super Health Center (SHC) in Barangay 28, Caloocan City. The initiative of Go, in collaboration with the Department of Health and the local government, marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of accessible healthcare for the local community especially the poor and vulnerable sectors.

In an interview during the event, Go emphasized his commitment to supporting and prioritizing programs that would directly benefit the marginalized sectors of society.

“Rest assured po na uunahin ko po yung makakatulong sa mga mahihirap, mga pro-poor programs… Magtulungan tayo na walang magutom na Pilipino,” said Go.

“Magtulungan tayo na ilapit ang serbisyo medikal sa mga kababayan nating nangangailangan. Yung serbisyo ng gobyerno, ilapit natin sa kanila. Huwag na yung sila pa ang lalapit sa atin para magmakaawa para humingi ng tulong,” he added.

“Tulungan natin ang mga mahihirap, sino ba naman ang magtutulungan kundi tayo po, mga kapwa natin mga Pilipino. At yung mga helpless, hopeless na umaasa po sa gobyerno, sila po ang dapat nating unahin,” he stressed further.

The establishment of Super Health Centers is one of Go’s initiatives in support of DOH. It is aimed at strengthening the healthcare system by providing access to basic medical services in strategic locations throughout the country.

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go consistently advocated for the establishment of these healthcare facilities, emphasizing the importance of ensuring that more Filipinos have access to affordable healthcare in the grassroots.

The Super Health Centers will offer basic health services, including database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation center, and telemedicine, through which remote diagnosis and treatment of patients is made possible.

Through the collective efforts of fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds had been allocated for 307 SHCs in 2022 and 322 in 2023. DOH, the lead implementing agency, identifies the strategic areas where they will be constructed.

Go subsequently conveyed his gratitude to local government officials including Caloocan City 2nd District Representative Mitch Cajayon-Uy, 1st District Representative Oca Malapitan, Mayor Along Malapitan, Vice Mayor Karina Teh, among others.

He then commended DOH led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa who also led the groundbreaking. In Herbosa’s brief address, he expressed the administration’s commitment to enhancing healthcare access.

“Ito pong proyektong Super Health Center, ito po ang pinaka-favorite ko. Kasi, bilang kalihim ng kalusugan, ang unang utos sa akin ng President (Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr.) ay siguraduhin na may serbisyo para sa bawat Pilipino. Importante ito para sa mga kababayan natin kaya isa sa mga naisip ng Department of Health, sa tulong ng ating Kongreso at Senado, ay magtayo ng mga tinatawag na Super Health Center,” Herbosa said.

He further elaborated on the uniqueness of the SHC, highlighting its advanced facilities and the quality of service it is aimed to provide.

“Yang Super Health Center ay iba yan sa dating health center kasi yung mga magta-trabaho sa Super Health Center ay mga superman at superwoman. Diyan po, dinagdagan ang serbisyo. Dinagdagan po ng laboratoryo. Sa Super Health Center, 80 to 90 percent ng karamdaman na dinadaing ng mga Pilipino ay maaayos na natin. Sa pamamagitan ng libreng laboratoryo, libreng gamot, at dahil dito, mababwasan natin ang congestion at siksikan sa mga hospital,” he continued.

After the groundbreaking, Go, in partnership with Congw. Cajayon-Uy, Councilors Ed Aruelo and Wewel De Leon, distributed rice packs, vitamins, masks, shirts, and meals to 980 struggling residents at Barangay 102 covered court. The senator likewise gave away shoes, bicycles, cellular phones, watches, and balls for basketball and volleyball to select beneficiaries.

Moreover, personnel from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) extended financial aid through its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program.

“Nandito po kami para makatulong sa inyo, makatulong po sa mga pasyente, makatulong po (sa pamamagitan ng) mga proyekto katulad ng Super Health Center, at makapag-iwan ng kaunting ngiti sa panahon ng inyong pagdadalamhati. Nawawala po ang aking pagod kapag nakikita ko kayong masaya ngayong araw na ito,” he declared.

“Sa totoo lang po, kayo po ang nagbibigay lakas sa akin, mga kababayan ko. Kahit saang sulok ng Pilipinas, umabot na ako. Yung naririnig n’yo sa telebisyon, mula Aparri hanggang Jolo, umabot na ako d’yan. Mas malayo pa sa Aparri, Batanes… Jolo.”

Image credits: Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB





