₧200-B social protection programs set–DBM

THE Marcos Jr. administration plans to bankroll almost P200 billion in social protection programs next year that include cash transfers, social pension, and emergency repatriation spending, according to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said the current administration did not discontinue any cash transfer program for next year.

Pangandaman said the government even expanded its cash transfer programs to now include the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) food stamp program.

Based on the 2024 National Expenditure Program (NEP), the DSWD’s Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program or 4Ps would get P112.8 billion next year to cover education and health grants on top of rice subsidies.

The budget document indicated that next year’s 4Ps would benefit an estimated 4.4 million households.

The national government’s Protective Services for Individuals and Families in Difficult Circumstances will receive P20 billion to provide financial assistance to almost 3.9 million individuals and families who are facing challenging circumstances, according to the budget document.

The national government is earmarking P49.8 billion for its Social Pension for Indigent Senior Citizens program in line with the implementation of Republic Act 11916 that doubled senior citizens’ monthly pension to P1,000. The 2024 NEP noted that the program’s budget was “almost double” compared to its funding this year.

The DSWD’s Sustainable Livelihood Program will receive a budget of P5.6 billion to support 277,128 household beneficiaries, according to the 2024 NEP. The livelihood program supports families through its microenterprise development track and/or employment facilitation track “to equip them with necessary tools and resources to establish sustainable livelihoods.”

Meanwhile, DSWD’s pilot run and implementation of Philippine Food Strategic Transfer and Alternative Measures Program (Philippine Food STAMP) will receive P1.9 billion next year.

The administration is also allocating P16.4 billion for the Department of Labor and Employment’s Livelihood and Emergency Employment Program. Of this amount, about P12.9 billion would bankroll DOLE’s Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers or TUPAD program while P2.3 billion would go to its Integrated Livelihood Program. Lastly, DOLE’s Adjustment Measures program would receive P407 million.

The national government is also allocating P9.7 billion for its emergency repatriation program.

Pangandaman said the government’s fuel voucher programs would continue next year with a total budget of P3.5 billion allocated to its fuel assistance programs.

Under the 2024 NEP, P1 billion of the fund would go to the Department of Agriculture for distribution to farmers and fisherfolk while P2.5 billion would be lodged to the Department of Transportation for its provision of financial assistance and fuel vouchers to qualified public utility vehicles, taxis, tricycles and full-time ride-hailing delivery service drivers nationwide.