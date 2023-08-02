Padday na Lima returns to the metro on 17th year

Support. Engage. Invest in Region 2’s best!

Together, let us celebrate the BEAUTY, CULTURE, VAST RESOURCES, and INFINITE OPPORTUNITIES at Padday na Lima—now on its 17th year, and it is here—back to the metro!

At the 17th Padday na Lima Regional Trade Fair, we celebrate Region 2’s festive, rich, vibrant, sophisticated, and quality-certified offerings in this all-in-one bonanza!

With its unceasing efforts in innovation and development, the platform now has an emerging position as the country’s major supplier of minimally processed goods for institutional use.

“Padday Na Lima”, an Ybanag vernacular that means “made by hands” or “hand-crafted”, is the banner of the agency for the marketing and promotion of Region 2 products.

A bigger trade and industry community will definitely catch your scrutiny as we will be engaging retail and institutional buyers in the B2B matching!

Get mesmerized with Breathtaking Batanes, Endless Fun Cagayan, Majestic Isabela Naturally Vibrant Nueva Vizcaya, and Quirino: Your Basket of Happiness and fill your shopping carts with their products at the Product Showcases all brought to the metro! These goods are also made available online at https://paddaynalima.com/ powered by DeliverE and Mayani!

The Department of Tourism Region 2 will also spotlight the islands and valley of fun for their rich culture and well-known tourist destinations, offering tourism packages through tour operators.

This year, Padday na Lima will also hold its first Media Experience Tour, inviting big and metropolitan dailies to generate buzz and network with the country’s top institutional buyers and local MSMEs.

Watch the pasarela of colors in the Padday na Lima Collection fashion show and the flavors of Cagayan Valley through food and wine tasting, the Wheel of Prizes and Padday na Lima Bingo Challenge, basic weaving, bag painting, and handcrafted paper beading demonstration, and series of training.

Come see and experience the flavors and colors of Cagayan Valley here at the 17th Padday na Lima Regional Trade Fair at the Carousel Court, Upper Ground Floor, West Wing, Festival Mall, Alabang, Muntinlupa City, on August 7–13, 2023.

Hashtags

#PaddayNaLima #iamDTIR2 #CagayanValley #FlavorsAndColors #SupportLocal #FestivalMallAlabang