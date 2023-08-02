Manila Bay reclamation, role of Chinese firm, worries US

THE United States Embassy in Manila is worried over the negative environmental impact of a massive reclamation project in Manila Bay and the involvement of a Chinese state-owned construction company.

The US Embassy complex is situated along Roxas Boulevard, fronting the Manila Bay.

“The US Embassy is in regular discussions with the government regarding ongoing reclamation projects in Manila Bay. We have expressed concerns about the potential negative long-term and irreversible impacts to the environment, the resilience to natural hazards of Manila and nearby areas, and to commerce,” US Embassy spokesman Kanishka Gangopadhyay said in a text message to BusinessMirror.

Gangopadhyay said the Embassy is also “concerned” that the reclamation project is being financed by China Communications Construction Co.

There are 32 reclamation projects under way in Manila Bay, according to the Philippine Reclamation Authority.

One of the projects was awarded to China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd., a subsidiary of China Communications Co.

The project involves backfilling to form three artificial islands and foundation treatment.

“We are also concerned that the projects have ties to the China Communications Construction Co., which has been added to the US Department of Commerce’s Entity List for its role in helping the Chinese military construct and militarize artificial islands in the South China Sea. The company has also been cited by the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank for engaging in fraudulent business practices,” the US Embassy spokesman said.

A ranking source from the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that this concern was communicated to them. However, the Embassy did not file any demarche or note verbale to this effect.

“We continue to support high-quality, sustainable, and transparent investments to benefit the Filipino people and will continue to engage with the appropriate authorities on this matter,” Gangopadhyay said.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





