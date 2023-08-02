Japanese parliamentarian seeks stronger Manila and Tokyo defense, economic ties

A ranking Japanese lawmaker sought stronger defense partnership with the Philippines during a meeting with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday.

Japan-Philippines Parliamentarians Friendship League (JPPFL) chairman Moriyama Hiroshi said the Japanese government is impressed with country’s performance in its joint military training exercises with other countries in the past months.

This includes maritime exercises held by the United States, Japan and the Philippines in the South China Sea last June.

“We’d also like to see government-to-government [G2G] cooperation on strengthening the defense industry, which is a priority. That’s why regarding the OSA, Official Security Assistance, the Philippines is one of the first candidate countries for OSA,” Hiroshi said.

For his part, the President welcomed the existing support provided by Japan to the country through defense and security arrangements.

“The support that we are receiving from Japan in this regard, in terms of our equipment, in terms of our interoperability operations, are valuable, I think, for both our countries and I believe that we should strengthen that. We should continue that and continue to be in partnership as we face the different, volatile situations that we have in our region,” Marcos said.

The Chief Executive said the country’s trilateral agreement with US and Japan helps ensure its territorial rights and sovereignty as well as the safety of its shipping lanes.

He also thanked the JPPFL official for Japan’s technology transfer in agriculture, which helped Filipino farmers, and financial support for the country’s infrastructure projects.

The JPPFL is a parliamentary friendship association composed of members of the Japanese Diet across party lines.