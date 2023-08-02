DENR bares ECC guidelines for proposed ‘floating solar’ projects in Laguna de Bay

Proponents of floating photovoltaic (FPV) projects targeting Laguna de Bay would go through the proverbial eye of the needle to get their applications for environmental compliance certificates (ECC) approved.

Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Administrative Order No. 2023-08 signed by Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga on July 17 outlined the environmental and social considerations on every phase of development of FPV projects, from the pre-construction stage, development or construction stage, operation and maintenance stage, up to the decommissioning stage.

FPV plants or “floating solar” is relatively new in the Philippines. In January, the DENR chief issued an order halting the acceptance and processing of ECC applications for FPVs and offshore wind power projects, noting that some regional offices of the DENR started accepting and processing, or even issuing ECCs.

In crafting the guidelines, the DENR sought the help of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to come up with measures to ensure that “FPV development adheres to the highest environmental sustainability standards.”

To ensure a holistic approach to environmental management, a programmatic environmental impact assessment shall be conducted for FPV projects in Laguna de Bay.

The Laguna Lake Development Authority (LLDA) has been mandated as the proponent of the provision and shall secure the programmatic ECC for its initial pre-determined areas for the proposed projects.

The environmental impact statement, meanwhile, should have a thorough discussion on a number of environmental impacts of the projects, including cumulative impact assessment of the projects within the lake for the existing and proposed projects, analysis of the carrying capacity of the lake, ecosystem accounting and cost-benefit analysis, potential effect on habitats and species due to vegetation clearing for assembly and laydown areas; potential change in water quality, potential leaching of chemicals from the structure component of the FPV systems, occurrence of accidental oil, lubricant, and chemical spills during construction, operations and maintenance phase, and risk to freshwater ecology and aquatic life due to shading and breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Only the Secretary or the Director of the DENR’s Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) has the authority to approve ECC applications subject to the carrying capacity of the lake.

The guidelines, specifically crafted for floating solar projects for Laguna de Bay, as part of the “Declaration of Policy” highlights the crucial role of renewable energy sources, particularly FPV plants, in achieving a sustainable future and addressing the challenges brought about by climate change in accordance with the Paris Agreement and Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

“FPV plants promote sustainable economic growth, while reducing the environmental impact of energy production. These plants contribute to both the green and blue economies by harnessing the benefits of solar energy in a way that is environmentally sustainable, while also creating economic opportunities,” the order said.

To ensure the sustainable development of FPVs and mitigate the environmental risks in the implementation of the project in Laguna de Bay, the order highlighted the importance of establishing a comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) regulatory framework that incorporates careful planning and management.

The order further stated that the pre-construction stage involves the identification of a suitable location within the Laguna de Bay for the FPV project, an assessment of the entire area, and the conduct of a feasibility study to determine if the proposed site is suitable for the installation of FPV.

The order also requires a baseline study and stakeholder analysis to establish the existing environmental, social, and economic conditions, including land and water use, flora and fauna, and livelihoods of the communities that may be affected.

“The main environmental considerations are water quality and aquatic supported biodiversity. The factors affecting the same are the location, seasonality, size of the water body, percentage covered, and materials used as part of the installation,” the order stated.

Moreover, the potential increased sedimentation due to reduced flow in the area, surface heating, degradation of littoral zone plant growth as a result of reduced sunlight, impact on benthic habitat due to submerged electrical cable and/or installation of mooring systems, and positioning of array systems vis-à-vis flow patterns must be considered in the project planning.

Meanwhile, key social considerations include the potential impact on the livelihood and economic activities of users of the aquatic environment.

The proponents must also consider the availability of the areas for recreation, increase in visual clutter, and proximity to an identified navigational lane and or access lane for public areas to productive fishing areas.

In the conduct of the public scoping as part of the Environmental Impact Assessment process, where information and project impact assessment requirements are established to provide the proponent with the scope of work or the terms of reference of the report, must be submitted to the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB).

The proponent during the public scoping is also required to work with the DENR, Department of Energy (DOE), and other relevant government agencies to identify the parameters for the EIA as part of the scoping process.

Before actual development or construction, proponents are required to conduct a climate risk assessment to determine the impact of climatic conditions on the construction, foundation, system design, and layout and reliability of the FPV projects.

The proponents are also required to assess the carrying capacities of identified water bodies, particularly rivers, inland lakes, and reservoirs in relation to other existing water uses to consider climate change risks and impacts.

During the construction stage, which includes the site preparation, delivery, and installation of the floaters, PV panels, inverters transformers, electrical cables, and other equipment, anchoring and mooring interconnection to substation and grid, testing and commissioning would have to be conducted to ensure that the project is operational and at par with environmental safeguards and safety standards.

Moreover, the order maintains that occupational health and safety hazards during the development or construction stage should include physical hazards from the use of heavy equipment, cranes, hazardous materials, dust and noise, falling objects, live power lines, and electric and magnetic fields.

Meanwhile, during the operation and maintenance phase of the project, the proponents are required to regular, preventive, corrective, and predictive maintenance and repair of the plant to ensure its safe and efficient operation.

Even after the plant is set for decommissioning, the order strictly requires the removal of the facility and the process involves the restoration of the site to its original state as much as possible, and managing any waste and debris generated during the decommissioning is a must.