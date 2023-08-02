CONWEP touts economic ‘windfall’ from PHL, EU FTA implementation

The garments sector will benefit from the implementation of the free trade agreement (FTA) between the Philippines and the European Union (EU), such as being able to employ about 120,000 to 250,000 new jobs within two years of the implementation of the trade deal, the Confederation of Wearable Exporters of the Philippines (CONWEP) said.

“We can employ about 120,000 to 250,000 new jobs. So if I’m 286,000 now, I can go back to half a million jobs, like in the old times,” CONWEP Executive Director Maritess Jocson-Agoncillo said at a media briefing regarding the resumption of the Philippines-European Union (EU) free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations.

Jocson-Agoncillo emphasized that being a labor-intensive industry, the garments sector can train workers even if students are still in high school level.

“Pwede sila maabsorb ng factory because I have a very labor intensive industry. Saan ko sila ilalagay? Girls are on machines, pwede sila ’yung sewing babae normally ang machines but ang mga lalaki meron laundry at ironing so it cuts across kaya sometimes our factories are your whole family,” the CONWEP official said.

For his part, Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual underscored during the same briefing how the trade deal between the Philippines and EU will benefit the ordinary Filipinos.

“Increases in exports by Philippine companies means expansion of production capacity and to expand capacity, you need to create jobs so that’s one benefit for ordinary Filipinos,” Pascual said, adding that even Filipinos who are not exporters will be provided new jobs.

Once the said trade deal is implemented, Trade Undersecretary Ceferino S. Rodolfo said the garments sector is among the local sectors that will benefit from the FTA.

“The average tariff for wearables is 12 percent. So medyo mataas. That’s why we foresee that under an FTA, with a more liberalized rules of origin, one of the sectors which will have a surge…primary sector would be garments and wearables,” Rodolfo said.

Jocson-Agoncillo explained, “So if an FTA happens and the market issue for some restrictive manufacturing sectors, like our end, which is still under a GSP and the Rules of Origin coverage, we can immediately see that’s a 12 percent advantage.”

Further, she explained, “Because at the moment even if there is a GSP if I produce the goods, my jacket here, I’m still not entitled to a straight 12 percent. So the surge will be coming from us from the industry.”

Meanwhile, the CONWEP official revealed, “We’re seeing about $600 million worth of exports in the first two to three years of the negotiation and then it can go, it can push to $800 to $1 billion performance in the first two years of actual implementation.”

Jocson-Agoncillo emphasized that there could be “movement” already even at the start of the formal negotiations for the FTA.