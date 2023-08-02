Congress pressed to allot ample budget for WASH

With millions of families still without access to clean water and practicing open defecation, Social Watch Philippines (SWP) said Congress should ensure the 2024 national budget has ample allocation for water, sanitation, and hygiene next year.

In a news statement, SWP said 11 million Filipino families still do not have access to clean water and 905,000 families still practice open defecation due to lack of access to water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities.

It added that the National Water Resources Board (NWRB) revealed that the 11 million families still relied on “unprotected” deep wells, springs, rivers, lakes, and rainwater.

“There is a water-crisis as far as the poor and socially excluded groups are concerned. The Philippines is an archipelagic country. There is so much water and yet many still do not have access to satisfy their basic WASH needs. Equitable access to WASH facilities needs to be ensured,” SWP Co-Convenor Ma. Victoria Raquiza said.

SWP urged the House of Representatives to support an equitable WASH budget during the budget hearings. The group reiterated its proposed package of WASH policies and budget measures amounting to P6.3 billion.

The budget proposal, the group said, is an investment in strengthening the capacity of the government to have a WASH system that consists of human resource, infrastructure, service delivery, and public financing.

It particularly covers projects by four key national government agencies that cater to poor communities, namely, the Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Health, Department of Education, and the Local Water Utilities Administration.

SWP said affordability is seen as a big factor in ensuring that majority of families still do not have access to piped water in their homes.

Local government-run and private water utilities require houses to pay about P4,000-P7,000 to be connected. This may still go up depending on the location of the house.

“Water providers from the private sector, while they often provide good quality service, may not always be affordable for more economically disadvantaged groups. The government needs to step in and undertake their developmental duty to enhance the welfare, well-being and dignity of these groups,” Raquiza said.

Last year, the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) said investments needed by the Philippines to attain the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 on water and sanitation may already exceed P100 billion a year.

Neda OIC Undersecretary Roderick M. Planta told the BusinessMirror that the P100 billion budget was estimated using 2015 data. This, he said, needs to be adjusted for population and urbanization estimates.

Planta also warned that the costs may continue to increase if the government does not make the necessary investments in water and sanitation annually.

Planta said the Philippine Water Supply and Sanitation Master Plan (PWSSMP) estimate was to have an indicative investment requirement of P1.1 trillion between 2019 and 2030. This translates to about P100 billion annually.

Annually, Planta earlier said, the government is only able to invest P5 billion annually for water and sanitation. This means the funding gap is about P95 billion every year.

Image credits: Roy Domingo





