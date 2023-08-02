Cemex’s Solid Cement marks five-year milestone in Solid Waste Management Excellence

Cemex’s Solid Cement Corporation has been honored with its Hall of Fame Award for its outstanding Solid Waste Management Practices since 2017.

This recognition celebrates the company’s successful waste diversion projects and maximizing the use of alternative fuel for its operations, a testament to CEMEX’S unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and exemplary waste management operations.

“Climate change is the most pressing issue of our time, and at CEMEX, we have a clear understanding of the role we play. We are not just reacting to the environmental challenges, but proactively pursuing solutions to mitigate our environmental impact and foster a circular economy,” said Luis Franco, CEMEX Philippines CEO and President.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources – Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB) CALABARZON presented the accolade during its Environmental Summit held recently. Themed “No to Waste: Advancing Circular Economy to Beat Plastic Pollution,” the summit witnessed participation from numerous local government units (LGUs) from the CALABARZON region and industry partners.

Furthermore, DENR-EMB lauded Solid Cement Corporation for its strategic approach to environmental conservation. The company has effectively diverted residual waste from landfills by converting them into usable energy using heat waste recovery technology, an initiative made possible by collaboration with over 30 LGUs and various industry partners.

“As a sustainability champion, we put our efforts in creating a better future and driving positive change. Each year, we are closer to our goal of becoming a net-zero CO 2 company by 2050. These awards inspire us even more to continue innovating for a sustainable future for generations to come,” added Franco.

At Cemex Philippines, Regenera, a business specialized in providing circularity solutions is helping accelerate the achievement of its sustainability commitment through the recovery, management, recycling and sustainable disposal and diversion of waste.

DENR-EMB also recognized Solid Cement Corporation for its efforts in adopting and protecting our waterways through Adopt an Estero or Waterbody. Adoption of the waterbody included initiatives such as installation of trash trap, dredging, river clean-up and tree-planting.

These awards embody the company’s dedication to its “Future in Action” goals, providing a clear and promising path towards a greener and more responsible future.

CEMEX is a global construction materials company that is building a better future through sustainable products and solutions. CEMEX is committed to achieving carbon neutrality through relentless innovation and industry-leading research and development. CEMEX is at the forefront of the circular economy in the construction value chain, and is pioneering ways to increase the use of waste and residues as alternative raw materials and fuels in its operations with the use of new technologies. CEMEX offers cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions in growing markets around the world, powered by a multinational workforce focused on providing a superior customer experience, enabled by digital technologies. For more information please visit: www.cemexholdingsphilippines.com.