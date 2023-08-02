Bong Go lauds continued operation of Malasakit Centers amid PHL’s rising health concerns as over .5M benefit in Davao Region

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, during an ambush interview on Saturday, July 29, after assisting flood victims in Davao City, reiterated his support for the continued operation of the Malasakit Centers initiative, a program he initiated five years ago.

The initiative, which aims to streamline medical and financial assistance to Filipinos, has since helped hundreds of thousands of indigent patients across Davao Region, and seven million Filipinos throughout the country, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

“Sa ngayon po, it’s raw data, pero mahigit 500,000 patients na po ang natulungan sa buong Davao Region ng Malasakit Center,” he said.

Go further explained that there are currently five Malasakit Centers operating in the Davao Region and an additional one is set to open soon in Davao Occidental. This latest expansion will bring the total number of Malasakit Centers to six in the region, further broadening its impact and reach.

“Sa ngayon po, ang ating Malasakit Center sa SPMC (Southern Philippines Medical Center) sa Davao City, ang kine-cater po niyan, hindi lang taga-Davao City. Buong Mindanao, pwedeng lumapit diyan,” the senator elaborated.

Other Malasakit Centers in the Davao Region are located at the Davao de Oro Provincial Hospital, Davao Del Sur Provincial Hospital, Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center and the Davao Regional Medical Center (DRMC).

“Sa ating mga kababayan sa Davao Region, mayroon na pong limang Malasakit Center na handang tumulong sa inyo. Higit 500,000 na pasyente na ang natulungan sa Davao Region alone. At seven million patients na ang natulungan po ng Malasakit Center sa buong Pilipinas,” he said.

These centers have significantly impacted the Davao Region, with the Malasakit Center in SPMC alone having served approximately 212,000 patients from 2019 to mid-2023.

Meanwhile, according to a recent report, medical assistance to indigent patients of the DOH was provided through the Malasakit Center in DRMC in Tagum City to 129,432 patients from 2019 until July 2023.

Malasakit Centers bring together representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, DOH, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. The one-stop shop aims to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program.

To date, there are already 158 operational centers nationwide.

