Big stars to light up the Skydome

Mr. Big – The BIG Finish Live in Manila. Hard rock supergroup, Mr. Big, is set to take a bittersweet final bow in front of their Filo fans on August 9, 2023. With over 4 million albums sold worldwide, the band has released some of the most beloved pop/rock tunes worldwide including their chart-topping hits “To Be With You” and “Just Take My Heart.”



Tor Thanapob’s First Fanmeeting in Manila. Lakorn fans are in for a treat as one of the most sought-after Thai stars will be in Manila! Tor Thanapob Leeratanakachron, better known as Tor Thanapob, will be gracing the Skydome with his presence on August 13 for the first time. He is loved by the Filipinos as Gabriel in The Last Promise, Roy/Mico in Man of Vengeance, and Anton in Switch.



Tilly Birds Live in Manila Thailand’s smash hit band, Tilly Birds, is set to perform for their Filipino fans for the first time on September 9. The indie rock trio composed of lead vocalist Anuroth Ketlekha (Third), guitarist Nutdanai Chuchat (Billy) and drummer Thuwanon Tantiwattanaworakul (Milo), are known for hit songs such as “Same Page,” “Just Being Friendly,” and “Until Then.”



Bay Strikes Back Tour in Manila. Three awesome bands with the same style of music, what more could we ask for? Get ready for some headbangin’ music at the Skydome on September 21 as the 1980s iconic Bay Area thrash metal bands Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel will once again unite for the Bay Strikes Back Tour in Manila.



Nightmares & Daydream Tour in Manila Against the Current fans, rejoice! The American pop-rock band is bringing their Nightmares and Daydreams 2023 world tour to the Philippines! Sing your heart out as they play their popular hits such as “blindfold,” “Teenagers,” and “Wildfire.” So mark your calendars this October 8 and watch them play their news songs.





Silverstein. Canadian band, Silverstein, is back in PH to rock your halloween on October 31. Watch out as the band composed of vocalist Shane Told, guitarists Josh Bradford and Paul Marc Pousseau, bassist Billy Hamilton, and drummer Paul Koehler, sing their notable songs like “Discovering The Waterfront,” “Hear Me Out,” “My Heroine,” and the iconic “Smile In Your Sleep.”