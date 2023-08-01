Wilcon Depot set to open branch in Sta. Maria, Bulacan, offering a wide range of home improvement products

The Philippines’ leading home improvement and construction retailer, Wilcon Depot, opened its newest store in Centro St., Guyong, Sta. Maria, Bulacan, on July 28, 2023, to bring quality products to the community.

Wilcon Depot Sta. Maria is the 5th store to open in Bulacan, further expanding the company’s footprint in the province and demonstrating its commitment to serving its customers.

“The opening of this new Wilcon Depot branch in Sta. Maria, Bulacan, is a testament to our dedication to serving you better. We understand the importance of accessibility and convenience, so we continuously expand our reach here in the province of Bulacan and in different regions. By bringing Wilcon Depot closer to the doorstep of even more Filipinos, we hope to make every home improvement shopping experience more convenient and enjoyable.” Wilcon Depot SEVP-COO Rosemarie Bosch-Ong stated during the opening event.

With the opening of the Sta. Maria, Bulacan branch, the company strengthened its role as the preferred destination for home improvement and construction supplies in the area. The company remains dedicated to delivering unmatched value, quality, and customer satisfaction while expanding its network to better serve its growing customer demands.

Wilcon Depot is renowned for its comprehensive product offerings and the new Sta. Maria, Bulacan, is no exception. Customers visiting the store will be delighted to find a wide array of items, including tiles, sanitaryware, plumbing, furniture, home interior, building materials, hardware, electrical, appliances, and other DIY items. With its extensive products, Wilcon Depot ensures that customers have access to everything they need to complete their home improvement or construction projects easily and efficiently.

The company has continuously offered high-quality products and services through its exclusive and in-house brands, such as Pozzi for trusted bathroom solutions; Hamden, an ideal partner for your kitchen needs; Alphalux, an energy-efficient lighting solutions brand; Kaze, an appliance brand that will make your space clean and healthy; Hills, a trusted brand for construction and electrical necessities; and P.tech, your partner for reliable household necessities; Verona, create a contemporary interpretation of a classic style; Sol Ceramica, Asian tiles for sophisticated home decor; Grohe and Kohler for plumbing and bathroom solutions; Franke Kitchen Systems; and Rubi a partner when it comes to tile cutting necessities; and among many other brands.

Wilcon Depot prioritizes quality assurance by partnering with reputable brands that are known for their durability and reliability. As Wilcon Depot upholds its commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, the Sta. Maria branch has been designed with eco-friendly features, incorporating energy-efficient lighting systems, water-saving fixtures, and other environmentally conscious items.

Valued customers can also shop online at Wilcon by visiting shop.wilcon.com.ph/. Wilcon Depot also offers Browse, Call, Collect, or Deliver and Wilcon Virtual Tour services to complement the in-store shopping experience. And with the 88-Wilcon Hotline, customers can now experience convenient, personalized shopping by dialing 88-945266.

This event marks a significant milestone for Wilcon Depot as the company continues to expand its reach and increase accessibility to its wide range of products across the Philippines, providing homeowners and builders alike with a one-stop shop for their construction and home improvement needs.

This 2023, Wilcon Depot plans to open more retail stores as part of their company’s #FlyingHighTo100 store expansion campaign, wherein the company aims to have 100 operating stores nationwide by 2025, barring any unexpected external factors.

Start creating better spaces for better lives with Wilcon Depot and shop daily at its newest store from 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Visit Wilcon Depot Sta. Maria, Bulacan, located at Brgy. Centro St. Guyong, Sta. Maria, Bulacan.

For more information about Wilcon, visit www.wilcon.com.ph or follow their social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and Tiktok. You can also subscribe and connect with them on Viber Community, LinkedIn, and YouTube.