Valero Grand Suites by Swiss-belhotel strengthens corporate ties with successful trip to Cebu

Valero Grand Suites by Swiss-belhotel, One of the top hotels in Makati managed by Swiss-Belhotel International is pleased to announce a highly successful trip to Cebu, undertaken by its Sales Team and General Manager, Mr. Garry A. Garcia.

The purpose of this trip was to further build and strengthen relationships with old and new corporate accounts in the Visayas region, enhance business partnerships, and expand the hotel’s presence in the corporate and travel sector. Additionally, the hotel is excited to explore opportunities for Stay and Learn programs in collaboration with Colleges and Universities in the Visayas, aiming to provide enriching experiences for students and professionals alike.

During their visit to Cebu, the team engaged in strategic meetings and networking events with various corporate clients, travel agencies, universities, and key decision-makers. The team was delighted to witness the corporate and university community’s overwhelming support and positive response, reflecting the esteemed reputation that Valero Grand Suites by Swiss-Belhotel has earned in the hospitality industry.

“Our visit to Cebu was an incredible opportunity to connect with our esteemed partners and foster new relationships with potential clients,” said Mr. Garry A. Garcia, the General Manager of Valero Grand Suites by Swiss-Belhotel. “We are committed to providing exceptional experiences and personalized services to our corporate guests, and this trip allowed us to better understand their evolving needs and preferences.”