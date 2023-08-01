UCC unit opens new sales office

Homegrown Allegro Beverage Corp. (ABC), one of the biggest coffee machine distributors in the Philippines that is majority owned by UCC Holdings Japan, opened on Monday its new office and showroom in Mandaluyong City.

The company said the opening of the new office is in line with its “aggressive expansion” to become “a holistic coffee solutions provider” nationwide.

“This year marks the 24th year of Allegro in the coffee industry. And with all the changes, our new and beautiful showroom and service center, and of course our rebranding, the Allegro family is truly ready to be your partner in brewing new opportunities,” ABC Chief Executive Officer Yasmin A. Vasquez said during the ceremonial opening.

On the sidelines of the event, she told reporters that the company will branch out in Legazpi, Albay in Bicol in October, and is keen on setting up shop in Palawan.

“These are [courtesy of our] dealers. So they will be having their own brands, but carrying all Allegro products,” she said.

The company has offices in Metro Manila, Cebu, Davao, and Pampanga, as well as dealerships in Iloilo, Bohol, Quezon Province, Laguna, Cavite, and Pangasinan.

“So little by little, we’re inching our way to the far-flung areas to ensure that we get to service properly all our patrons, all our supporters.”

ABC also said it will diversify its products. Its product line includes premium coffee brewed from Italy and freshly roasted by UCC, sauces, syrups, teas and oat milk.

Apart from the brick-and-mortar format, Vasquez said e-commerce has been a “steady revenue generating segment” for them.

“When April hit, we’ve been doing very well and, then, it’s increasing [to] 1 million sales in one month for online.”

Aside from consumer goods, ABC also offers industrial equipment, traditional and fully automatic espresso machines. It sells its products cafes, hotels, and even pop-up coffee shops all over the country.

Vasquez said Crem, a coffee machine made in Spain, is the most popular among startup cafes while Franke, a fully automatic espresso machine from Switzerland, is widely used by prime and deluxe hotels.

“We are now looking at other brands to support also those who wish to avail of freshly brewed coffee in their homes. So we will try to bring in more of home use equipment and other brand products.”

The company’s expansion plans are geared towards the constant coffee trend not only in the Philippines, but also in other parts of the world.

UCC Philippines President and CEO Hubert U. Young noted that Filipinos started brewing coffee as part of their daily routine during the lockdowns.

“That was a trend really. And that’s the reason why everybody’s into coffee now,” he said. “And it’s still there [even after the end of the pandemic]. In fact, it opened up a new market, which is the home.”

Kosuke Fujishima, executive officer of UCC Holdings and COO of UCC Asia Pacific, agreed with him, saying that the coffee trend is also apparent in other markets overseas like Japan, Europe and Asia, where they also operate.

“Our business also skyrocketed even slightly around the second or third year of Covid. And even now, it’s growing. It’s because of the consumption. Everybody spends more time for coffee, and even some go even like coffee machines in their own house.”

