The US: Neither loved nor feared?

The opposite side of “love” is not “hate.” Niccolò Machiavelli in his treatise, The Prince, clearly describes it this way: “It is better to be feared than to be loved, if one cannot be both.”

The Sahel extends over 5,900 kilometers from the Atlantic Ocean in the west to the Red Sea in the east; in a belt between the Sahara Desert to the north and the savannas and forests to the south.

A dozen countries find at least some of their territory in the Sahel, boundaries drawn by the 18th century European colonial masters. Parts of Senegal, Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Nigeria, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Sudan, and the northern areas of South Sudan, Eritrea, and Ethiopia lie within the Sahel.

More interestingly, since 2008 US-trained officers have attempted at least nine coups and succeeded in at least eight in five West African countries alone: Three times in Burkina Faso; three times in Mali; and once each in Guinea, Mauritania, and the Gambia.

While it is still a developing story, last Wednesday, Niger’s presidential guard detained President Mohamed Bazoum and presidential guard commander General Abdourahamane Tchiani proclaimed himself leader of the military junta. As of now, Bazoum has refused to resign and as the US Department of State puts it, “The attempted military coup in Niger has been marked by ‘confusion, shifting alliances and fluidity,’ and that uncertainty is one reason the US government has not declared it a coup.” I seem to be using the phrase “running around like a headless chicken” often recently.

Here’s the point. When he visited Niger in March—the first US secretary of state to do so—Antony Blinken hailed the West African country as “a model of resilience, a model of democracy, a model of cooperation.” So much for that analysis. Further, Niger was one of the last viable US allies in the Sahel.

From the Africa Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies: “The US was heaping money and attention and praise and encouragement and investment and assistance on Niger, more so than any other country in the region. This is a major setback for Washington.”

US foreign and military policy has been illustrated in the words of President Lyndon Johnson who “lost” the Vietnam War, May 1965: “The ultimate victory will depend upon the hearts and the minds of the people who actually live out there. By helping to bring them hope and electricity, you are also striking a very important blow for the cause of freedom throughout the world.”

Unfortunately, “hope and electricity” do not win wars, and as Machiavelli argued, fear is a better motivator than love. If the coup in Niger carries on and the US (plus France and EU) stops financial aid to Niger, the “hearts and minds” could become exceedingly hungry.

The last time the US waged a successful military campaign was the six-month Gulf War (1990-1991) in response to the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait. The eight-year (2003-2011) “Iraq War” and subsequent occupation was a “success” if you keep that definition very flexible.

Since then, it has been a string of failures from the Arab Spring to

Afghanistan. Further, while some Filipinos stay awake at night worrying about a coup by the US, remember the following leaders still in power contrary to US desires: Nicolás Maduro, Bashar al-Assad, Ali Khamenei, and, of course, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un.

“Biden, Brazil’s Lula vow relationship reboot at White House meet” while Biden said the leaders’ shared values put us on the same page, particularly, especially, when it comes to the climate crisis.” Meanwhile “Brazil to remain neutral in Russia-Ukraine war, says Lula” and the “B” in BRICS is Brazil. Perhaps on the same page number, but two different books.

It is safe to say that only a few countries outside of Europe “love” the US. Even as the Biden administration sends billions of dollars of love to Ukraine’s Zelenskyy, Putin does not seem fearful. Xi Jinping had nothing to fear as China colonized the South China Sea. And it is unlikely that Niger’s Tchiani is watching the skies for the US 82nd Airborne Division to drop in to rescue the government of Bazoum.

