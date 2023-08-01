PhilTower: Cell towers start full operations

Independent tower company PhilTower Consortium Inc. said on Monday it has started the full operations of a portion of the towers that it acquired from Globe Telecom Inc.

Saying that this is a “quick turnaround” from a February deal, PhilTower CEO Devid Gubiani said this reflects the company’s “organizational readiness and capabilities in completing all processes and requirements to run autonomous end-to-end operations.”

“This is yet another big milestone for us of full operational handover of towers from Globe. PhilTower believes in its organizational pillars such as people, process, technology readiness and a faster way of asset management to achieve takeover in a short span of time,” he said.

In September 2022, PhilTower and Globe signed a seal and leaseback deal for the acquisition of 1,350 towers from Globe. The 578 towers were turned over in February.

Since then, PhilTower established two regional operational centers and “ramped up resources to ensure a smooth transition.”

PhilTower is currently operating towers in 17 major islands of Visayas and Mindanao, covering most of the provinces.

“We are happy to hear that the first batch of towers we turned over to PhilTower are now fully operational after just five months. This speaks of the smooth transition between the two companies. This level of efficiency is crucial in ensuring undisrupted services to our customers,” Globe President Ernest Cu said.

PhilTower is a joint venture between the Macquarie Capital Group and the Pan-Asian Digital Shared Infrastructure Group.