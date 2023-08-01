PacificLight to join LNG auction in Singapore

Businessman Manuel V. Pangilinan said Monday PacificLight Power Pte. Ltd., an affiliate of the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), will participate in the upcoming auction in Singapore for the supply of 600megawatt (MW) of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

“We are advised that Singapore is bidding out 600MW each of gas plant somewhere in the island of Singpore. Our size is only about 800MW and we will certainly take a serious look at participating,” said Pangilinan, Meralco Chairman.

PacificLight is a Singapore-based power generator and electricity retailer. It runs an 800MW plant which uses LNG as its primary fuel.

Meralco PowerGen Corp. (MGen), the power generation arm of Meralco, currently has combined direct and indirect interest of 58 percent in PacificLight.

Should Pangilinan’s group win in the auction, Pangilinan said PacificLight may invest $1 million per MW.

Pangilinan also said PacificLight is in discussion with the Singaporean government for its plan to build a solar power facility that will export solar from Indonesia.

“We are in discussion with Salim Group regarding this. We will build a plant connecting to Singapore. There are a number of issues, let us see how that develops.”

MGen, according to its president and chief executive Jaime Azurin, is looking at exporting solar power from Indonesia to Singapore.

“We are right now looking in to hopefully exporting renewable from Indonesia to Singapore because we have a Singapore plant. Singapore, there’s not much land there…On the Indonesian side, there are many islands there.”

PacificLight recorded a consolidated core net income of P8.9 billion as of end-June, up from P5.6 billion in the same period a year ago. This was primarily driven by higher blended non-fuel margins. PacificLight’s 771 MW LNG facility in Jurong Island delivered a total of 2,893 gigawatt hours of energy in the semester.