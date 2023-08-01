Much-awaited HONOR 90 5G with 200MP Flagship Camera to finally arrive in PHL on August 15

Joining HONOR’s critically acclaimed HONOR N Series, the HONOR 90 5G is confirmed to arrive in the Philippines on August 15, 2023! HONOR 90 5G will debut massive improvements across multiple key areas pertaining to the user experience, to deliver human-centric innovation that offers great value to consumers around the world.

“We are very excited to bring HONOR 90 5G here in the Philippines! This newest HONOR smartphone is a copilot that can streamline the content development process to enable creators to share their vibe online effortlessly,” said HONOR Philippines Vice President Stephen Cheng.

Equipped with Flagship 200 MP Main Camera + 50 MP Selfie Camera

Further enhancing photography and videography capabilities, the HONOR 90 5G comes with a Flagship 200MP Main Camera with a large 1/1.4-inch Sensor, a 12MP Ultra Wide and Macro Camera, and a 2MP Depth Camera capturing incredible amounts of detail and recreating stylish bokeh effects. Revolutionizing shooting in Portrait mode, the HONOR 90 5G is also upgraded to support 2x zoom to generate portraits that are more homed in and make the key subject stand out more than ever before. You can also take better selfies with its 50 MP Front Camera.

World’s First Zero Flicker Display

Fusing aesthetics and technology, the HONOR 90 is equipped with a best-in-class 6.7-inch Quad-curved Floating Screen which supports HONOR’s industry-leading and TÜV Rheinland-certified eye protection technology. Supported with the industry’s highest Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) Dimming frequency of 3840Hz1, the device effectively minimizes the strain it puts on users’ eyes when it is set at low brightness. The display also supports a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and delivers up to 1.07 billion colors, bringing users stunning colors and visuals in vivid clarity.

Launching brand new AI technology for video capture, the HONOR 90 5G is equipped with AI Vlog Assistant and AI-powered noise reduction allowing for quick video production and the ability to capture clean voice recordings that are free of ambient background noises.

Catch the official Live Facebook Event here: https://bit.ly/200MPFlagshipCamera and stay tuned for more announcements via HONOR’s website www.hihonor.com or social media platforms: Facebook (Facebook.com/HonorPhilippines), Instagram (Instagram.com/honorph) and TikTok: (Tiktok.com/@honorphilippines). To check out HONOR’s complete list of retail stores, go to https://www.hihonor.com/ph/retailers/.