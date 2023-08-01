Meralco bullish on 2023 net income growth–Pangilinan

The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) expects to surpass last year’s net income due to the improved performance of its power generation business here and abroad, among others.

“We expect profits to be record high for full year; it’s just a question of how much. Certainly, much way ahead than what we reported in 2022. Definitely, ours will be north of P30 billion for full year of 2023,” said Meralco Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan during a press conference held Monday.

In 2022, Meralco’s consolidated core net income stood at P27.1 billion.

During the company’s first half financial and operating results, Meralco reported a 36-percent increase in net income to P17.9 billion from P13.1 billion in the same period a year ago.

Core profit, meanwhile, stood at P19.2 billion. The figures are 47-percent higher than P13.1 billion realized in the same period last year, driven mainly by the 186-percent increase in the contribution of the power generation business.

Revenues at end-June this year went up by 13 percent to P224.8 billion from P199.6 billion last year, mainly due to the effect of higher fuel prices on pass-through charges of the distribution utilities and energy fee of the non-renewable power generation plants and the depreciation of the peso against the US dollar. The company also attributed the rise in revenues to the increase in spot prices and energy purchases from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) and the combined impact of the 3-percent growth in volumes distributed and slightly higher average distribution rate.

Energy sales volumes in the first half rose by 3 percent to 24,792 gigawatt hours (GWh) from 23,968 GWh. Monthly sales volume breached the 4,000-GWh level since April and reached a high of 4,643 GWh in June.

Higher temperature and humidity during the dry season drove the increase in demand for electricity from the residential segment while the continuing recovery and growth in the economy were drivers of commercial segment sales.

Sales mix also continued to shift towards prepandemic levels, with the commercial segment accounting for a bigger 37 percent share. The share of residential was the same at 35 percent, while industrial share slipped to 28 percent from 30 percent.

Commercial led all segments with 9,162 GWh sales volume. With the resumption of face-to-face engagements such as concerts, conventions, and business gatherings, demand from leisure and entertainment, hotels, retail, and restaurant sectors continued to improve. The shift in academic calendar also amplified the demand of educational institutions, as schools consumed more electricity during the hottest months of the year.

In the first semester, Meralco spent P14.1 billion for capital expenditures. Of the figure, P9.6 billion went to networks projects consisting of new connections, asset renewals, and load growth projects.

At the end of the first semester, Meralco’s customer base stood at 7.716 million, up 3 percent from 7.519 million a year ago, with the continuous energization of new customers.