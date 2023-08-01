‘Love Above All’ concert: A celebration of triumph

Dear Self Aesthetic and Wellness Center has achieved a momentous milestone as it commemorates its three-year anniversary, a testament to its remarkable success despite the challenges posed by the pandemic. The company’s unwavering dedication and unyielding faith, both in their business process and the guidance of the Almighty, have brought them to this moment of joy and celebration.

In heartfelt gratitude to all who contributed to their achievements, the center organized a heartwarming mini Thanksgiving concert, titled “Love Above All: Dear Self Aesthetic and Wellness Clinic Anniversary Concert,” held at the Elements in Centris, Quezon City on July 24.

In an interview following the event, Madam Krystal Tecson-Garalde, the CEO, emphasized that the concert not only celebrated Dear Self’s success but also served as an opportunity to extend their heartfelt thanks to their employees, investors, partners, family, and close friends. Each one of them played an indispensable role in the company’s journey to success.

The event held a special significance as it coincided with International Self-Care Day, perfectly aligning with Dear Self’s core advocacy since its inception. Madam Tecson-Garalde emphasized the importance of self-love, self-acceptance, and utilizing one’s imperfections as stepping stones for personal growth and self-improvement.

The Concert Event

The concert kicked off with an electrifying performance by Showtime’s Boom Boom Neri, Gace Abina, and Amina Magat, igniting the stage with their charisma. Tawag ng Tanghalan Season 1 grand finalist and Star Music Artist, Lucky Robles, serenaded the audience during dinner, creating a delightful ambiance.

The event hosts, Brand Ambassador Ric Abasola and Theatre Actor and Director Allan Dale Alojipan, then introduced two powerhouses of the music industry. Ms. Pinky Marquez, a renowned TV and movie actress, singer, and theatre idol, captivated the crowd with her enthralling renditions of Broadway favorites. Ms. Bituin Escalante left the audience awe-inspired with her soulful interpretation of Aretha Franklin’s timeless classics, “Respect” and “Natural Woman.”

The crowd erupted with excitement when Ebe Dancel graced the stage with his band, delivering captivating performances of classics like “Hari ng Sablay,” “Prom,” and “Wag Ka Nang Umiyak,” along with his own single, “Bawat Daan,” in an hour-long mesmerizing set.

Mr. Christian Tecson, Dear Self’s Chief Financial Officer, expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the meaningful songs that promote self-importance and self-love, perfectly resonating with the company’s values. He conveyed profound gratitude to the guest artists for their wholehearted participation in the event.

Other Event Highlights

As a testament to the company’s commitment to its employees, Dear Self Aesthetic and Wellness Center recognized and awarded loyal staff, branch managers, customer service teams, HR teams, OM teams, and marketing teams. Ms. Vivien Tecson-Cadivida conveyed her heartfelt appreciation to these dedicated employees in her closing speech.

The event also witnessed the exciting introduction of a new product line that promises to contribute significantly to Dear Self’s growth in the coming years. Manufast CEO Clarence Cadivida unveiled this addition, which holds great potential for the company’s continued success.

The all-pink-themed concert, inspired by Japan’s Hanami Festival, symbolizing renewal and new beginnings, not only represented the brand’s official color but also signified Dear Self Aesthetic and Wellness Center’s arrival at a new chapter in its journey. The company now stands firmly in the aesthetic and wellness industry, enjoying continuous growth and recognition.

Madam Tecson-Garalde extended heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported the company, from family members, friends, and employees to partners, influencers, and colleagues. Their unwavering support has been pivotal in Dear Self’s achievements.

This concert truly served as a testament to the power of self-love, determination, and gratitude, encapsulating the essence of Dear Self Aesthetic and Wellness Center’s triumphant journey. As the company moves forward, it remains devoted to its advocacy of promoting self-care and well-being in the lives of countless individuals.