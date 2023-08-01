‘Egay’ death toll climbs to 25; infra and farm damage reach ₧5 billion

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Monday reported that more than P5 billion worth of infrastructure projects and agricultural products have been damaged, while 25 people perished due to the combined effects of typhoon “Egay” and the prevailing southwest monsoon.

NDRRMC said heavy rains, floods and landslides damaged at least P3,510,282,156.58 worth of government projects.

These included roads, bridges, flood control projects, government facilities, schools, private buildings and utility services.

On the other hand, crops, livestock, poultry and fisheries products also incurred an estimated loss of P1,965,320,443.03, while an additional P9, 977, 216.22 worth of vehicles, hospital equipment and medicines were damaged.

As a result, at least 106 cities and municipalities have already declared a state of calamity in order to grapple with the devastation of Egay and the torrential monsoon rain.

While the number of fatalities has swelled to 25, this is still being validated by the NDRRMC, which also said that about 52 people were injured and another 20 are still missing.

The NDRRMC said that at least 654,837 families or 2, 397,336 individuals in 4,111 barangays in 13 regions were affected by Egay, which forced the evacuation of 312,995 people, aside from

17,349 persons that were preemptively evacuated.

As of Monday, 321 cities and municipalities were still without power or water supply and with toppled communication lines.

At least 399 road sections and 32 bridges also remained flooded, while at least 35,855 houses were either damaged or totally destroyed.

The NDRRMC said the government has already provided P146,687,925.51 worth of assistance to affected communities.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





