De La Salle, Adamson U breeze to National Invitationals quarterfinals

DE LA SALLE and Adamson University breezed past separate opponents on Tuesday to sweep their groups and advance to the quarterfinals of the Shakey’s Super League National Invitationals at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

De La Salle showed why they’re the reigning University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) champion by beating Cebu Schools Athletic Federation Inc. runner-up University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF), 25-14, 25-15, 25-19, in only 70 minutes.

Adamson University, on the other hand, also flashed the form that made them third placers in the last UAAP season via a 71-minute 25-17, 25-18, 25-22 victory over National Collegiate Athletic Association of the Philippines losing finalist Lyceum of the Philippines University.

Alleiah Malaluan hammered 13 points on 12 hits as De La Salle swept Pool A.

The Lady Spikers, who also drubbed University of Perpetual Help System Dalta in the opener, 25-11, 25-17, 25-12, drew enough support from Shevana Laput and Katrina Del Castillo, who had 10 points apiece.

But De La Salle, which played without UAAP Rookie-MVP Angel Canino and ace libero Justine Jazareno, is far from being satisfied entering the knockout playoffs.

“We need to improve on many aspects,” said assistant coach Noel Orcullo as he deals with the graduation of key players Jolina Dela Cruz, Mars Alba and Fifi Sharma. “Especially on the connection between setters and spikers. We also had several unforced errors.”

Lucille Almonte fired 10 points on six hits and four aces in the Lady Falcons’ second straight win under new coach JP Yude.

Sharya Nicole Ancheta and Red Bascon added nine and seven points, respectively, for Adamson University, which swept Pool C.

“Good thing we got past the eliminations,” said Yude, who took over Jerry Yee as head coach.

Those sweeps paved the way for University of Perpetual Help (1-1) and Jose Maria College Foundation (1-1) to also advance to the next round, while USPF (0-2) and Lyceum (0-2) crashed out of contention.

University of Santo Tomas (UST) and College of Saint Benilde also topped their respective groups via sweep to also bag tickets to the quarterfinals.

UST (2-0) booted out La Salle-Dasmarinas, 25-10, 25-10, 25-8, to sweep Pool B and NCAA champion Saint Benilde (2-0) followed suit with a 25-11, 25-13, 25-10 domination of National Athletic Association of State Colleges and Universities titlist and Luzon qualifier Enderun Colleges to get out of Pool D unbeaten.

Xyza Gula had 14 points while Maribeth Hilongo made 13 points to lead for UST, with Karylle Ann Caasi quarterbacking with 13 sets.