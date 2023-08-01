DA gets 4,000 MT sugar from BOC

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has formally received 4,000 metric tons (MT) of white refined sugar from the Bureau of Customs (BOC) to be sold at various Kadiwa stores on Tuesday.

The BOC donated 4,000 MT (80,000 bags) of forfeited Thailand White Sugar to the DA.

The sugar, which was shipped from Thailand and later rendered as forfeited by the Port of Batangas in April, was cleared for donation and consumption based on the guidelines specified in the DA-Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) Memorandum Circular 4, series of 2022-2023 as well as the Republic Act (RA) 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

The donation is in compliance to address the rising prices of basic commodities—particularly sugar—and achieve national food security.

As per the latest Supply and Demand Situation of the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA), the current sugar supply is more than enough to sustain existing demand.

The report noted a physical stock of 262,328.30 metric tons (MT) raw sugar, 448,106.45 MT refined sugar, and 148,264.29 MT molasses as of July 16. Raadee S. Sausa

Meanwhile, the DA-Surveillance, Monitoring, and Enforcement Group also reported that as of July 31, the retail price of refined sugar in Metro Manila markets ranges from P86 to P110 per kilo, washed sugar from P82 to P90, while a kilo of brown sugar is between P78 and P90.

“We firmly believe that, through DA, this donation will reach various local communities and enable our fellow Filipinos to conveniently access sugar,” BOC Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio said.

Meanwhile, the signing of the Deed of Donation and Acceptance was led by DA Senior Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban.