Alanis Morrissete sings Sinead O’Connor’s ‘Mandinka’ at Japan rock fest before flying to Manila for 2-night concerts

“We’re singing this song for a reason tonight,” David Grohl of the Foo Fighters began.

“For a beautiful woman of high intelligence and deep empathy, way ahead of her time, who’s no longer with us, this is for her,” Alanis Morrissete added.

Grohl — who was onstage with the Foo Fighters on July 28 at the Fuji Rock in Naeba Ski Resort, Niigata, Japan — had called Morrissette, who was on the same bill, to jam in a tribute to Sinead O’Connor, whose death on July 26 at age 56 drew extensive worldwide media coverage and reminiscences from fans and tributes from her musician colleagues.

One of those homages was the Morrissete-Foo Fighters jam on “Mandinka.” For a moment, it seemed Morrissete was trying to find her groove, signaling for more volume on her mic. But the driving beat of the music carried her through — the chant-like chorus instantly transporting us back to O’Connor’s own tribute to the Mandinka tribe of Africa.

Sold out

Morrisette’s first of a two-night engagement at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena starts on Aug. 1. Mounted by Ovation Productions, the concert had been postponed twice due to the pandemic.

Tickets, which sold out on the first night, are still available for the second night.

https://www.smtickets.com/events/view/1189#

