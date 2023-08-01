8990 allots P8B for capital spending this year–exec

Low-cost housing developer 8990 Holdings Inc. is allocating P8 billion for its capital expenditures this year.

Roan Buenaventura-Torregoza, the company’s CFO, said 8990 will fund the capex through Pag-IBIG takeouts.

“We’ve been always with Pag-IBIG. As of June of this year, we managed to migrate P6 billion of Pag-IBIG takeouts, and another P300 million with the banks. We can sustain the funding through takeouts on our capex,” Torregoza said.

She said the company prefers this route to fund its capex rather than the securitization of the receivables, since it does not have enough receivables for the banks.

She said the receivables available for securitization with the banks is now down to P1.9 billion from the P5 billion prior to the pandemic.

Anthony Vincent Sotto, 8990’s president and CEO, said the company had planned to launch this year four major projects including Deca Homes in Batangas, which would be an 8-storey condominium project.

The other projects are Deca Homes Guadalupe in Cebu City, a mix of economic and socialized housing units; Rice at Monterrazas also in Cebu, a high-end condominium project; amd the second phase of Monterrazas Prime.

Sotto said the company also has a development in Bacolod called Deca Homes Grenada, a 50-hectare socialized housing project.

In the succeeding years, he said 8990 can expect more revenues from Urban Deca Homes Banilad in Mandaue City, Cebu and the new Deca Homes Pampanga phase 1 project as turnover schedules are met.

Sotto said the company is optimistic about its revenue growth for this year.

“I think the reason why the first quarter was low because of the the reaccreditation with Pag-IBIG Fund. I think they started payouts in February. But as you can see in the first half, we’re able to already migrate P6 billion,” he said.

“On top of our current land bank, we are also in the process of unlocking the value of several properties nationwide through our 16 ongoing projects.”

As of the end of the first quarter, 8990’s land holdings reached 709.35 hectares with the addition of properties acquired in Cebu and Leyte.

“We estimate our future projects will contribute approximately P155 billion in potential revenues in the next seven to eight years,” Sotto said.

As to potential sales, the Luzon land bank alone is expected to generate P98 billion in revenues, while Visayas and Mindanao are expected to contribute P67 billion and P6 billion, respectively.