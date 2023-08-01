11 Champions in the 6th Villar SIPAG Youth Poverty Reduction Challenge each got cash and trophy from Villar

Recognizing their initiatives to help ward off poverty amid several challenges, Senator Cynthia A. Villar awarded during a simple ceremony at Villar SIPAG the 11 empowered youth group winners in the 6th Villar SiPAG Youth Poverty Reduction Challenge.

The senator was joined by Former Senate President Manny Villar, Sen. Mark Villar, Deputy speaker Camille Villar and Vistaland President Paolo Villar, in handing the cash reward and trophy to the youth representatives.

Each of the 10 Most Outstanding Youth Social Enterprises got P150,000 cash while and the Special Awardee received P100,000 cash.

Villar said ‘This is a friendly competition among the Filipino youth whose social enterprises contribute in alleviating the poverty situation in their respective communities.’

“Eliminating poverty requires that young people must be recognized as a resource for change in society, ” she pointed out.

She said the Villar SIPAG Youth Awards is a step in the right direction as it strengthens youth organizations by giving them more space for participation, influence and power.

Furthermore, she said this year’s winning groups champion the promotion and preservation of the Filipino arts and culture, entrepreneurship in agriculture, environment preservation, leadership development, health and wellness, together with the promotion of their advocacy via social media.

The youth organizations awarded this year are:

1. Phil.Chamber of Commerce & Industry–NCR Youth Ambassadors, Muntinlupa City

2. Banda San Jose, Las Piñas City (NCR)

3. I-Saved (Saving Vulnerable, Education & Dreams) Nabbotuan, Solana, Cagayan

4. 4-H Club Yogad Kan Balada of Divinian, Jones, Isabela

5. Eden(Empowering Dairy Enterprises Network) Youth Asso. San Francisco,Tarlac City

6. White Light Creative Productions, Inc. Dasmariñas City, Cavite

7.Ubojan Young Dreamers 4H-Club, Ubojan, Sagbayan, Bohol.

8.Cassava Growers & Processors Association (CAGAPA) – 4H Club of San Pedro, Dapitan City.

9.Luyungan Kauyagan, Inc., of Nasuli Bangcud, Malaybalay City, Bukidnon. receive their steady supply of fresh vegetables.

10.Surigao Youth Convergence, Inc. of Luna, Surigao City.

A special award was given to Gintong Tamaraw Artists Association of San Jose, Occidental Mindoro.

Villar related there were 79 entries coming from different parts of the country, but only 15 were shortlisted and 10 emerged the winners, with one special award.

The Villar SIPAG Youth Poverty Reduction Challenge is a competition that aims to encourage and empower youth organizations to embark on social enterprises that made a significant impact in reducing poverty in their respective communities.

“This is an annual search for empowered youth organizations trying to make a significant impact in society through their advocacies, and it is now on its 6th year,” she said.

She cited the United Nations which said that “any development objective particularly in poverty reduction needs young people’s perspective given that 2/3 of the population in developing countries are under 25 years old.”

“A Youth Perspective in poverty reduction is built on the understanding that young people are not merely a target group but also initiators, participants, decision-makers and leaders,” she added.