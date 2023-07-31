‘Taming inflation key to boosting FDI prospects’

The government remains focused on containing inflation as high interest rates are dampening the country’s investment prospects, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan also said the country will continue to feel the impact of high interest rates up until the end of the year.

Interest rates have risen significantly since last year due to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) decision to raise policy rates on account of high inflation. The BSP has increased interest rates by 425 basis points (bps) before taking two prudent pauses in May and June this year.

“Interest rates implemented last year and early part of this year are going to [be felt] until the end of the year because there are usually long time lags, 6 months to 1 year. High interest rates are not good for investments, that’s pretty clear,” Balisacan told reporters on the sidelines of the recent banking reception for the BSP’s 30th anniversary.

Containing inflation, he said, is the key to preventing high interest rates from dampening the country’s investment prospects.

Inflation slowed to 5.4 percent in June 2023 but, BSP Governor Eli Remolona Jr. said, core inflation remained high at 7.4 percent in June and averaged 7.7 percent in the first six months of the year.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile items in the Consumer Price Index, is an important measure of the rise in commodity prices. The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) defined core inflation as measuring the “underlying trend or movement in the average consumer prices.”

“Inflation is the key. If you are able to manage, contain the elevation of prices and get it moderating as you wanted it then there is no reason for interest rates to further pick up,” Balisacan said.

Apart from containing inflation, Balisacan said, high interest rates are also affected by the actions done by other Central Banks around the world.

Should the United States Federal Reserve decide to increase their rates, Balisacan said the Philippine monetary authorities may also do the same.

“If they raise their interest rates there, then BSP will respond to avoid the destabilization of the inflows and outflows of capital,” Balisacan said.

On Friday, British multinational bank Standard Chartered said given the recent slowdown in inflation, it expects the BSP to cut interest rates by a total of 75 bps starting in December this year until the third quarter of next year.

Standard Chartered said it expects a 25-bps cut in key policy rates in December 2023 and another 50-bps cut between the first and third quarters of next year. This effort to reduce interest rates will help the country attract more investments.

In a virtual briefing, Standard Chartered bank economist Jonathan Koh said high interest rates is one of the reasons foreign direct investments (FDIs) have been low in the Philippines, even after adjustments made in the Foreign Investment Act (FIA).

Koh added that while investors are now allowed to own up to 100 percent of certain businesses in the Philippines, thanks to the amendments to the FIA and the Build Operate Transfer (BOT) Law Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR), these came at a time when local and global interest rates are high.

With high interest rates, he said foreign investors are not keen on making investments because it would delay their return on investment (ROI). This, he said, is the reason the country’s FDIs are down 20 percent.

Given the low investments, the economy is expected to find it difficult to attain its 6 to 7 percent growth target this year. Standard Chartered expects the economy to grow by only 5.3 percent on the back of high inflation and waning pent-up demand.

Image credits: Junpinzon | Dreamstime.com





