Radenta Technologies offers 60-day free trial on Microsoft Defender for Business

Radenta Technologies, one of the country’s leading systems integrators, is offering a 60-Day Free Trial for Microsoft Defender for Business, an enterprise-grade device protection, specially built for businesses with 300 employees or less.

Research in the US shows a staggering 300 per cent increase in ransomware attacks in the past year, with half targeting small businesses. One in 4 SMBs admitted that they had a security breach in the last year which translates to an average cost of $108,000 or roughly P5,800,000 per data breach.

Microsoft Defender provides enterprise-grade protection. It uses leading Defender technologies like endpoint detection, response and threat, and vulnerability management.

It is easy to use. It is up and running quickly with easy, wizard-based onboarding. It is cost-effective. Choose from 2 flexible plans as part of Microsoft 365 Business Premium or as a stand-alone solution. The plan can protect up to 5 devices per user at a very affordable cost.

Microsoft Defender is a unified online security solution that can identify, protect, detect, respond, and recover.

Microsoft Defender offers the following:

Threat and Vulnerability Management – this reduces vulnerability with a risk-based management approach.

Attack Surface Reduction – it helps eliminate risks by reducing the surface area of attack.

Next Generation Protection – it protects against cyberthreats like ransomware and malware.

Endpoint Detection and Response – It detects and investigates advanced persistent attacks.

Auto Investigation and Remediation – It automatically investigates alerts and responds to complex threats.

Microsoft Defender has received outstanding reviews. User feedback on www.peerspot.com shows it is easy to set and configure and most users appreciate its EDR technology that mitigates malicious cyber threats. Some users give points for stability and reliability saying that the security solution does not crash or freeze and there are no bugs or glitches. Scalability also got positive mentions. Another user became even more specific saying that those using Microsoft Defender and Microsoft Intune can bring in system-hardening policies to enhance security. The same reviewer further added that Microsoft Defender’s vulnerability checking is extremely sensitive and automatically checks for and reports on vulnerabilities on all machines that have been on the domain.

Michelle Lasam, Radenta Technologies Microsoft Line of Business Operations Manager has this to say, “Hackers in this generation are cunning and devious. They know that data is money and they take advantage of smaller businesses that cannot afford expensive security solutions.”

Microsoft Defender is just what your business needs. Ask Radenta to show you how. Call 0908-812-4891 or email info@radenta.com.