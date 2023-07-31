PBBM opens Palarong Pambansa; Narag wins 1st gold

A POLE vaulter from Tuguegarao City but competing out of the National Capital Region (NCR) who dreams of becoming a future EJ Obiena won the first gold medal in the 63rd edition of the Palarong Pambansa that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. formally opened amid a rain-drenched and flood-threatened condition on Monday afternoon at the Marikina City Sports Center.

President Marcos was warmly welcomed by enthusiastic student athletes and local sports and government officials after intermittent strong rains momentarily stopped to give host Marikina City the opportunity to open the Palaro with an elaborate and colorful ceremony that marked the national games’ return after a three-year hiatus.

Vice President Sara Duterte was the first to welcome President Marcos at the complex gates. The Department of Education Secretary, clad in Palaro sportswear, occasionally jogged while she waited for the President.

Also present on the Presidential stage were Special Assistant Antonio Lagdameo, Marikina City Mayor Marcy Teodoro and Rep. Marjorie Ann Teodoro and Philippine Sports Commission Commissioner Fritz Gaston.

“This administration believes in the transformative power of sports not only in improving strength and agility but also in building up character and discipline,” added Marcos before hundreds of student athletes representing the country’s 17 regions.

But before the afternoon opening ceremony that took more than three hours to complete started, 17-year-old Sean Harry Narag won the Palaro’s first gold medal in boys’ secondary pole vault at the PhilSports Complex in Pasig City.

“I hope someday I can also be like him [Obiena],” said Narag, who leapt to 3.90 meters in winning gold.

Narag, a 12th-grader focusing on Physical Education and Sports at the University of Santo Tomas (UST), attempted 4 meters but the wet conditions prevented him from clearing the bar.

“The runway was so slippery and I almost lost my grip, but I managed to win,” said Narag, son of tricycle Manny Narag and housewife Sherryl. “It’s my first time to win gold in the Palaro.”

Mejen Sumbongan, 18, made it a 1-2 finish for UST and NCR with his 3.80-meter effort, while Central Visayas’ Eumar Mamogay settled for the bronze medal with 3.30 meters.

Incidentally, both Narag and Sumbongan are coached by no less than Obiena’s father, Emerson Obiena, himself a former national pole vaulter.

“EJ’s pole vault achievements are so motivating and inspiring to the young ones, they draw interest and everybody wants to be a pole vaulter,” Emerson Obiena said.

Giethyl Daze Lubguban, 12 and hailing from Panikian Island (Zamboanga del Sur) captured gold for Zamboanga Peninsula in girls elementary high jump with 1.40 meters, while Nichole Camacho of Moncada (Tarlac) gave Central Luzon the medal silver with 1.37 meters.

Jane Felomino of Western Visayas, Shanelle Dulay of Central Luzon and Venice Penit of Zamboanga Peninsula had identical 1.31 meters to share the bronze medal.

Competitions in all 34 sports in the Palaro program kick off starting Tuesday in Marikina and at the PhilSports Complex in Pasig City.

The DepEd scheduled the Palaro for August, the first time that the multi-sport athletic competition among student athletes from public and private elementary and high schools was held in a rainy month.