One Meralco Foundation empowers communities with better water, health access

Energizing far-flung areas and empowering even the farthest communities in the country has become even more important as the Philippines takes strides toward sustainable and inclusive development. The strong collaboration between the government and the private sector is crucial in addressing the challenges that are hindering progress.

One Meralco Foundation (OMF), which is one with the government in the push towards nation-building, has been living up to its mission to spread the light and help ensure that no community is left in the dark.

The social development arm of Manila Electric Company (Meralco) expanded its electrification program to cover health centers, water access, and agricultural and livelihood programs in addition to off-grid public schools, and low-income households in the Meralco franchise area.

OMF recently energized a health center in the municipality of Tanay which caters to the basic medical needs of over 3,000 residents of the community, including members of the Dumagat Tribe.

The project involved a 3-kilowatt peak (kWp) solar photovoltaic (PV) system for the Barangay Laiban health center, which would power crucial medical equipment for improved delivery of health services in the community.

Residents of Barangay Laiban in Tanay, Rizal avail of the free medical services during the medical mission sponsored by Meralco Employees Fund for Charity Inc., Pascual Laboratories Inc, Lloyd Laboratories Inc., and Megasoft Hygienic Products, Inc.

Installed by Meralco’s solar power subsidiary Spectrum, the solar PV system donation to the barangay was made possible through fundraising led by Meralco employees from its Customer Retail Services Group.

With the new solar PV system, healthcare workers can now use nebulizers for those with respiratory ailments, and fetal dopplers for prenatal care. In addition, the health center is now sufficiently lit and ventilated for a more conducive environment for both medical workers and patients.

Alongside the energization, Meralco also conducted a medical mission for the residents of Barangay Laiban with the help of volunteer doctors from the Department of Health, Tanay Municipal Health Office, and Marikina Valley Medical Center. The medical mission was sponsored by the Meralco Employees Fund for Charity Inc., Pascual Laboratories Inc., Lloyd Laboratories Inc., and Megasoft Hygienic Products, Inc.

Meralco employees donated medicines and medical equipment such as nebulizers, fetal dopplers, and blood pressure monitors. OMF also donated 100 school kits for students of the Laiban Integrated School in the community.

“This initiative led by our own Meralco employees signifies our commitment to empower not just our customers but also residents in remote communities. With the help of our government and private sector partners, Meralco aims to energize and support more communities and continue powering the good life for every Filipino,” Meralco Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Ferdinand O. Geluz said.

Tanay Mayor Rafael “Lito” A. Tanjuatco welcomed the assistance provided by Meralco, saying: “Rest assured that the municipality of Tanay together with our rural health unit and medical workers will work together to ensure that your good donation will be used for the benefit of the community since we all believe that light is life.”

WATER ACCESS

POWERING WATER ACCESS. Members of the Dumagat Tribe of Sitio Sapang Munti in Norzagaray, Bulacan have started to benefit from One Meralco Foundation’s electrification of water access program which ensures 24/7 potable supply.

In Bulacan, over 100 families of the Dumagat Tribe living in Norzagaray have started to reap the benefits of a clean and safe water supply after OMF energized the community’s water facility.

OMF installed a three (3) kilowatt portable solar photovoltaic system to power up the Sitio Sapang Munti community’s integrated water system, which provides access to a potable supply that can be used for drinking, bathing, washing, and cooking.

Following the electrification, the water facility, built by the Manila Water Foundation, can now filter, store, and distribute up to 10,000 liters of potable water through strategically placed communal faucets 24/7.

With no access to a water system, members of the Dumagat Tribe previously relied solely on water that flows from the stream (sapa) and spring (bukal) for their daily needs even if their community is situated within the confines of the Ipo Watershed—which supplies nearly all of Metro Manila’s water needs.

POWERING WATER ACCESS. Representatives from One Meralco Foundation, Meralco, Manila Water Foundation and residents of Sitio Sapang Munti in Norzagaray, Bulacan gather for the launch of the newly built integrated water facility.

Marites Cruz, a member of the community who has been fetching water from the stream for nearly 50 years, said the development brings new hope for the community and relieves them of worries about possible health problems.

“Dati, yung ibang mga kasama namin ay nagpapakulo ng tubig lalo’t kapag may sanggol. Minsan, pagkatapos umulan, malabo ang tubig kaya inaantay pa naming luminaw pero di pa rin kami nakakasiguro kung malinis talaga yun,” she said.

These are only two of OMF’s sustainable social responsibility programs that leave a lasting impact.

As the social development arm and corporate foundation of Meralco, OMF is committed to continuously providing and finding opportunities for development for underserved communities.

“One Meralco Foundation will continue to take steps to make electricity access available to more underserved communities and help make basic services closer to as many as possible,” OMF President Jeffrey O. Tarayao said.