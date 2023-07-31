NU stars lead national team to SEA tilt

MHICAELA BELEN and Alyssa Solomon lead a National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs-laden national team that will see action in the Southeast Asia Volleyball League (V.League) women’s tournament set this weekend in Vietnam.

Belen, the UAAP Season 84 Rookie-MVP, and Best Opposite Spiker Solomon along with NU teammates Camille Lamina, Shaira Jardio, Minierva Maaya, Evangeline Alinsug, Erin Pangilinan and Myrtle Escanlar are seeing action in the women’s tournament of the SEA V.League that successfully conducted the second leg of the men’s contest in the City of Santa Rosa Sunday.

Also on the women’s team are high school sensations and incoming rookies Arah Panique and Abegail Pono, as well as Ateneo’s Roma Doromal and AC Miner, and University of the Philippines’ Niña Ytang and Kamille Cal.

“This is a young team and we are investing for the future of the federation’s national team program,” Philippine National Volleyball Federation president Ramon “Tats” Suzara said on Monday, a day after the men’s SEA V.League which Indonesia won.

The women’s division of the SEA V.League, a brainchild of Suzara and Thailand federation president Shanrit Wongprasert, kicks off starting Friday to Sunday in Vihn Phuc, Vietnam, and from August 11 to 13 in Chiangmai, Thailand.

The Philippines will face Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia in the regional tournament.

“We’re confident in the capability of these young stars seen as the future of Philippine volleyball,” Suzara said. “We have no doubts that they can carry our flag against the best in the region.”

Suzara and PNVF secretary-general Don Caringal got NU Chairman Hans Sy’s commitment on the Lady Bulldogs’ inclusion in the national team during the Volleyball Nations League Men’s Week 3 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena last month.

Lamina was the Best Setter in UAAP Season 84 while Ytang was hailed as the 2nd Best Middle Blocker in UAAP Season 85.

Brazilian Jorge Souza de Brito is the head coach of the collegiate stars-backed with Fe Moran as team manager, Karl Dimaculangan and Norman Miguel as assistant coaches and Grace Gomez as therapist and trainer.