No more appointment system at MECO 

The Manila Economic and Cultural Office has removed the appointment system for all services for Filipino nationals, Taiwanese employers, investors and tourists, an office advisory issued last week said.

Effective Tuesday, August 1, MECO said “All clients no longer need to set an appointment to avail of the services of MECO (Taipei, Taichung, Kaohsiung), including its attached agencies (Migrant Workers Office, Pag-ibig, SSS).”

“With the simplification of the appointment system, MECO aims to enhance the accessibility of our services and serve the public in the best manner possible,” MECO Chair Silvestre H. Bello III said.

The same advisory however added that application for passport renewal and notarial requests will remain under the appointment system.

Passport services are being handled by the consular office of the Department of Foreign Affairs which maintains the passporting system, including appointments and data-capturing.

In the case of notarial services, MECO needs ample time to prepare the notarized documents which explains why it is necessary that the process is placed under the appointment system. This service covers preparation of affidavits, powers of attorney, and reports of marriage, birth, and death of Filipinos in Taiwan.

In the advisory, MECO added: “Please note that transactions for the verification of Labor contracts shall be from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM only.”

It also advised applicants for overseas employment certificate to first log in to onlineservices.dmw.gov.ph before proceeding to MECO.

Verification of labor contracts is among those that constitute the bulk of the services that MECO renders in Taiwan.

This is on top of the consular service, the migrant workers services which include programs of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, and other services in areas of trade and investment, economic cooperation, health, education and cultural exchange. ###