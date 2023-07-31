Nestlé Philippines: Tackling malnutrition with food fortification and nutrition education

AS you may be aware, malnutrition is an urgent problem for Filipinos, particularly children. It brings immediate and long-term consequences, including impaired physical abilities and mental development, reduced learning capacity, and poor overall health. Multiplied by millions affected, the country faces a heavier health care burden, lower quality of human resources, and diminished economic productivity.

The Department of Science and Technology – Food and Nutrition Research Institute (DOST-FNRI) has reported that one out of four school-age Filipino children is stunted (physically not grown properly) or underweight because of undernutrition, and one out of 10 is overweight or obese due to overnutrition. Additionally, Filipinos of all age groups did not meet the recommended daily energy intake. More than 90 percent of adolescents do not get enough calcium, iron, and vitamin C. Other micronutrient deficiencies among Filipinos are those of vitamin A, zinc, and iron. The World Food Program has said that as of end- 2022, one in 10 Filipino households was food insecure.

All these findings are cause for grave concern.

As the biggest food and beverage manufacturer worldwide, the purpose of Nestlé is unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life. Through constant science-based research and development, it is committed to better serve the nutrition, health and wellness needs of people of all ages.

Recognizing the responsibility to do its part in tackling the nutrition challenges of Filipinos, Nestlé Philippines implements large-scale initiatives to help overcome the country’s nutrition issues.

In responding to the widespread lack of vitamins and minerals in Filipino diets, Nestlé has provided 25 billion fortified servings in the country in 2022. These include:

MILO with B-vitamins (B2, B3, B6, B12), iron, vitamin C to help release energy

CHUCKIE with a combination of calcium, iron, zinc, and vitamin D to support the development of kids’ brains and bodies

MAGGI with iodine to support growth and development, while enabling delicious and nutritious meals.

BEAR BRAND Fortified Powdered Milk Drink with 100 percent vitamins C and D, high in iron, zinc, and calcium, micronutrients, that support kids with Doble Tibay: Tibay Resistensya, and Tibay Katawan.

Another banner initiative is Nestlé Wellness Campus (NWC), an advocacy partnership with the Department of Education, now on its 11th year. NWC teaches over 10.5 million grades 1 to 10 students in 21,246 public schools proper nutrition and health habits, as well as caring for the environment. NWC modules are part of the school curricula and taught over a sustained period. The students perform a “dancercise” for fitness during flag ceremonies or physical education classes. To drive engagement, schools are recognized by NWC for developing and implementing impactful nutrition programs based on Nestlé’s seven healthy habits.

The Philippines observes Nutrition Month in July, focusing on how to make nutritious food accessible, available and affordable. This year’s Nutrition Month theme is: Healthy Diet Gawing Affordable for All.

In celebrating Nutrition Month, Nestlé Philippines hosted a Family Wellness Festival in Quezon City. The fun-filled event shared practical and useful information about good nutrition, and featured the nutritional benefits offered by brands like MILO, BEAR BRAND, MAGGI, CHUCKIE, KOKO KRUNCH, NESCAFE, NIDO, NESTEA, and BOOST. The Festival highlighted Nestlé’s nutrition, health, and wellness programs, and product innovations through games and interactive booths, promos and discounts, family wellness activities, prizes and freebies, and free nutrition consultations from Registered Nutritionist-Dietitians. Experts contributed nutrition knowledge that can easily be practiced. The DOST-FNRI provided suggestions on ways for the Filipino families to eat healthy food, while the Department of Agriculture gave tips on starting home vegetable gardens.

The Family Wellness Festival will also be held in Makati City and Caloocan City this August.

“In striving to be the Kasambuhay for Good, we are determined, as a top priority, to keep doing our part to hurdle the obstacles to good nutrition, health, and wellness, especially for our children. We will continue to offer nutritious food backed by scientific advancement and innovations, and help drive education on healthier food and lifestyle choices. The task is not easy, but with all of us in the public and private sectors working together, we can only succeed. And Filipinos can live happier and healthier lives,” said Joey Uy, SVP and Head of Corporate Affairs at Nestlé Philippines.