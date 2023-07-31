‘Govt keen on easing trade restrictions on other goods’

The Rice Trade Liberalization Act (RTL) could serve as a blueprint for the crafting of a similar measure for other commodities, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan made this pronouncement to reporters on the sidelines of the recent banking reception for the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) 30th anniversary.

Balisacan also said the economic team and the Marcos cabinet will not backtrack on the RTL as they consider it “a success” in terms of stabilizing the price of rice.

“We are not talking about that (backtracking on RTL), at least among the economic team or in the Cabinet. I think the core assessment of ours is the RTL has done a good job in achieving what we wanted,” Balisacan said.

“(The law was able) to stabilize the price of rice and make the market more predictable and efficient so that when there are sharp swings in the prices, the private sector can respond quickly or we can respond quickly,” he added.

University of the Philippines School of Economics (UPSE) Associate Professor Karl Robert L. Jandoc earlier told the BusinessMirror that there are concerns over a possible reversal of the RTL.

The concerns revolve around allowing the National Food Authority (NFA) to intervene in the international market. But Jandoc said the law is the only reason why rice prices have not been a significant cause for higher inflation.

Balisacan said expanding the RTL to include other commodities is “a step in the right direction” to achieving “a more transparent trade policy” that is supportive of the country’s economic development goals.

This needs to be transparent, nonetheless, should be balanced with the need to achieve food security and making industry more productive.

“My feeling is you must learn from the lessons of that implementation and see how we can expand that to other commodities. I think we need to make our trade policy more transparent and supportive of our economic agenda,” Balisacan said.

These efforts, Balisacan said, will help the economy create “not just jobs but decent jobs” that are able to provide incomes to Filipinos that could keep them out of poverty.

Balisacan said more needs to be done to improve the quality of jobs in the Philippines to reduce poverty. This is despite the unemployment number declining to 4.3 percent, the kind of jobless rate found in developed countries.

He said attaining a low jobless rate is different from creating decent jobs, which would allow the Philippines to bring down the poverty rate to 9 percent by 2028.

By improving the workforce, he said the government can also attract investments that will allow the establishment of factories and new age businesses—those into artificial intelligence—that will ensure the sustainability of the growth of the economy not only today but in the years to come.

By building factories and plants that create new equipment as well as investments in roads and bridges, more businesses will come to the Philippines and provide quality jobs to Filipinos, he added.