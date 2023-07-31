‘Egay’ and monsoon kill 16; farm damage rises to P1.3B

The government said the death toll from Super typhoon Egay and the prevailing southwest monsoon rose to 16.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) also said in its latest bulletin that losses incurred by farmers and fishers climbed to P1.3 billion.

The latest casualty number was reflected in the report of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Sunday, but said the number of deaths is still being validated, as it reported that flooding in some areas of the country have already receded.

Severe flooding was also reported in some areas in Central Luzon due to the rains brought by Egay, the enhanced southwest monsoon and tropical storm Falcon, which the state weather bureau said will develop into a typhoon on Sunday evening or on Monday.

The NDRRMC said response agencies and personnel continued to deliver emergency relief goods and other forms of quick assistance to typhoon and flood-affected provinces around the country, including in Ilocos Norte where United States Marines and Filipino soldiers brought and unloaded emergency supplies.

Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) have been in the forefront of the ongoing humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations.

The uniformed services and other agencies of the government were also in the thick of road clearing and rehabilitation efforts, including restoring power supply and telecommunication lines. At least 124 cities and municipalities are yet to be reconnected to power supply.

As of Sunday, the NDRRMC said at least 291,262 families or 1,029,724 individuals in 2,615 barangays in Northern, Central and Southern Luzon, Southern Tagalog, Bicol region, National Capital Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and a large part of the Visayas and Mindanao have been affected by Egay.

The PCG said its search and rescue teams were continuing to look for its four personnel who have gone missing after an attempt to rescue crewmen of a vessel in Cagayan four days ago.

In Binangonan, Rizal, the PCG has already stopped its underwater search, and rescue and retrieval operations for victims of a motorized

banca that flipped over on Thursday in Talim Island wherein at least 27 passengers died and 43 others rescued.

Its teams also responded to the vessel M/Tug Sedar 7 that ran aground in the vicinity waters off Palaui Island, Barangay San Vicente, Santa Ana, Cagayan on Saturday, and assisted the crew members of M/Tug Iroquois in the waters of Camiguin Island, Calayan, also in Cagayan.

The NDRRMC said at least 21, 978 houses were either damaged or destroyed while at least P4 billion worth of infrastructure projects were likewise destroyed.

Production loss

The DA said the typhoon affecting 98,969 hectares of agricultural lands and 91,268 farmers.

“The increase is because of the updated reports from Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Western Visayas, and Central Luzon,” the agency said. Egay destroyed commodities like rice, corn, high value crops, livestock and poultry, and fisheries.

The typhoon destroyed 38,401 metric tons (MT) of corn planted in 58,497 hectares. The corn crops were worth P648.2 million.

It also destroyed rice crops worth P486.8 million and P182-million high-value crops.