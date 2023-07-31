‘Cost-effective’ alternatives to container policy pushed

Following its re-evaluation of the Philippine Port Authority’s (PPA) Trusted Operator Program-Container Registry and Monitoring System (TOP-CRMS), the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) said PPA should explore “cost-effective” alternatives to address potential congestion without burdening stakeholders.

The TOP-CRMS, which details the container monitoring policy of the PPA, had been initially recommended for pilot implementation by the ARTA, subject to validation last March.

However, the country’s anti-red tape watchdog reevaluated the Regulatory Impact Statement (RIS) for the said policy of PPA, upon the request of various stakeholders to be affected by the proposed regulation.

In a statement on Saturday, ARTA said its reevaluation process is pursuant to the agency’s mandate to review the proposed regulation by the PPA under Section 17 (g) of Republic Act 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business Law.

Section 17(g) of the RA 11032 states: “Review proposed major regulations of government agencies, using submitted regulatory impact assessments, subject to proportionality rules to be determined by the Authority.”

Under the Ease of Doing Business Law, all proposed regulations of government agencies shall undergo regulatory impact assessment to “establish if the proposed regulation does not add undue regulatory burden and cost” to the agencies and applicators or requesting parties.

Further, the law states that when necessary, any proposed regulation may undergo pilot implementation to assess regulatory impact.

According to ARTA, the reevaluation process, based on several grounds, considered “valuable” input and data from both government agencies and private stakeholders.

“A key concern for re-evaluation was the PPA’s statement during a June 2023 consultation meeting, stating that there is currently no port congestion,” ARTA said in a statement on Saturday.

This, ARTA noted, contradicts the system’s intended purpose, as stated in the submitted RIS.

While it is noted that the TOP-CRMS is “preventive” for future congestion, the costs of implementation for the industry should be thoughtfully considered, ARTA noted.

Meanwhile, in an interview last Thursday, Michael Kurt Raeuber, Chairman and CEO of Royal Cargo Inc.,a logistics firm based in the Philippines, said “the cost for TOP-CRMS is above P100 billion just for the trucking back and forth, and some other charges times the number of containers we’re talking about 5 million container movements in a year.”

“Who will pay for that? The public,” Raeuber told the BusinessMirror.

The chief of the logistics firm also said, “At the end of the day, any kind of cost somebody has to pay. And here we are talking about additional costs in the movement of goods. So of course, these are costs not income. So these will have to be charged to somebody.”

In light of the findings, ARTA recommended that PPA explore cost-effective alternatives to address potential congestion without burdening stakeholders. However, the agency said the final decision on implementing the regulation rests with the PPA and the PPA Board.

Major stakeholders in the maritime industry, with backing from top business groups, have appealed to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to immediately revoke a PPA order imposing an additional container monitoring system in the current ports operations. Implementation of the order will “result in an almost 50 percent increase in the logistics cost of imported goods,” they said. (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/01/27/top-business-groups-back-protests-vs-ppa-order-no-4/)

