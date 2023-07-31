‘Bulacan seaport to bolster fight against agri smuggling’

The construction of a seaport beside the planned airport in Bulacan will provide a big boost to the government’s campaign against agricultural smuggling, according to the chief of logistics firm Royal Cargo Inc.

Michael Kurt Raeuber, chairman and CEO of Royal Cargo Inc., said the Cold Examination Facility in Agriculture (Cefa), the first border inspection facility for agricultural imports in Bulacan, could be a “positive development” if a seaport would be constructed beside the planned airport in the province.

“Because then you have also the idea of cluster which Doris Ho-Magsaysay is in favor of and is presenting to us because then you have a port, an airport, a cold storage, a facility to test the food,” Raeuber told the BusinessMirror on the sidelines of the Joint Maritime Committee Meeting of the Dutch Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines, the German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Nordic Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines, and the Philippines Norway Business Council last Thursday.

“But right now out of nowhere…such a facility is being constructed. Who pays for all of that? And it’s 50 kilometers away from the port. If it would be near a port, it’s a different story. But it’s not,” he added.

BusinessMirror reported that the Department of Agriculture (DA) allotted P2.3 billion in its 2023 budget for the construction of the facility, which would include hubs in Cebu and Davao.

The Cefa, which will house “state-of-the-art testing laboratories,” aims to strengthen the country’s capability to conduct first border inspections and improve its examination of containerized agricultural commodities and prevent smuggling.

DA Assistant Secretary James Layug said during the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Cefa last July 20 that all imported agri-fishery products are to undergo a 100 percent examination by the various food regulators like the Bureaus of Animal Industry, Plant Industry, Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, as well as the National Meat Inspection Service.